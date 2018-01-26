Register For Spring Football, Free Music Workshop For Young Children & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Thanks To North Brandon Family YMCA Santa Visits Lopez Exception Student Center
North Brandon Family YMCA is committed to bringing holiday cheer to students at the Lopez Exceptional Student Center. For the last six years, North Brandon Family YMCA has provided a sensory-friendly event where students get to meet Santa on their own terms, without having to wait in long lines or overcome an overly stimulating environment.
Through the generosity of the YMCA donors, students get to partake in arts and crafts, opening gifts, and enjoying delicious holiday treats. The Y’s board members, staff, and volunteers provided a wonderful holiday experience for the students at Lopez.
“As a cause-driven four–star charity, the YMCA is committed to giving back and providing support to their neighbors,” shared YMCA Development Director Dwight Kerr.
North Brandon Family YMCA is looking forward to continuing its partnership with Lopez ESC.
For more information about the North Brandon Family YMCA, visit www.tampaymca.org/locations/north-brandon/.
Learn more about Lopez Exceptional Student Center at http://lopezese.mysdhc.org/.
FSU Symphonic Band To Perform At Bloomingdale High School
The Florida State University symphonic band will be performing a free concert on Friday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Bloomingdale Senior High School, 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.
This is the last concert of their tour before their Premiere Performance at the University of South Florida, which is hosting the College Band Director Association conference. The band will be performing World premieres by John Mackey and Dr. Kim Archer.
For more information please contact the band director at Bloomingdale High School, Jon Sever at jonsever@sdhc.k12.fl.us.
‘Running Of The Bulls’ 5K At Bloomingdale High School
The Bloomingdale Rajun’ Bull Band will hold ‘Running of the Bulls’ 5K run on Saturday, January 27 at 8 a.m. at Bloomingdale High School, 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.
The race starts and finishes on the track, and all paces are welcome. Your participation will help the band raise money for instrument upgrades and maintenance.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/bloomingdalebulls5k/. The fee for this event is $30. You can register at https://fitniche.com/event/running-bulls-5k/. All proceeds will go to the Bloomingdale High School Rajun’ Bull Band.
Spring Football At Brandon Broncos
The Brandon Broncos are currently registering football players at all levels for the spring 8 on 8 season. Spots are limited so do not delay as registration will end when all spots are filled.
Fee for the entire season is $150 and includes coaching from experienced coaches, personalized jersey and equipment rental. Register at www.brandonbroncos.org.
Music Makers Free Workshop For Young Children
Calling all young musicians for a free workshop on Saturday, February 10 at Music Showcase. FAOPA will offer this workshop for young children to learn the sounds of the instruments offered for private lessons at Music Showcase. Strum a guitar or sound the trumpet. Join in and see what sounds you can make in this fun interactive workshop and get a goody bag. Not sure what suits you? Join in and find out. This event is for children ages 3 & up.
Music Showcase is located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Call 490-2787 or visit www.faopa.org.
