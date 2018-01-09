Running Of The Bulls 5K, FSU Symphonic Band Plays & More

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Fourth Annual Golf Tournament Benefits Strawberry Crest Music Department
The Strawberry Crest High School Music Department will hold its Fourth Annual Golf Tournament on Saturday, March 24 at the Bloomingdale Golfers Club. Shotgun starts at 8 a.m. with registration starting at 7:30 a.m.
Entry fee is $80 per person (or $320 per foursome) which includes 18 holes of golf, cart, range balls, and lunch (provided by Brocato’s).
There are opportunities to purchase super-tickets – each include a mulligan, a drink tickets and inclusion in four contests. The Hole-in-One prizes include $10,000 grand prize; Trip for two to Hawaii; Las Vegas Trip for two; and Texas Coast trip for two and all trips include golf rounds.
There will be a 50-50 raffle helicopter ball drop, thanks to Old City Helicopters. This is a great chance for non-golfers to help the SCHS music department. Numbered balls will be dropped and can be purchased – one for $10 or two for $15 until February 28. From March 1-23, they may be purchased for $10 each.
Sponsorship opportunities include Hole Sponsorships ($75), Table Sponsorships ($150), and Tournament Sponsor ($300).
The Golf Tournament will help the Strawberry Crest Music Department to fund new music, instruments and uniform costs.
For more Information on sponsorship or to register, visit www.chargermusic.org or email cheri.sleeper@sdhc.k12.fl.us.
Boy Scout Mulch Fundraiser
Help local scouts from Troop 632 earn their way to camp. Mulch will be available for purchase until Monday, February 19 and then be delivered February 24-26 and March 2-4. Pine Bark Large Nuggets, Pine Bark Small Nuggets, Cypress and Red are all available for $4 per bag (2 Cubic Ft.). The mulch is delivered free to your home or business.
You can purchase online at http://troop632mulch.weebly.com. For more information or to mail in an order, email mulchsales632@gmail.com.
‘Running Of The Bulls’ 5K At Bloomingdale High School
The Bloomingdale Rajun’ Bull Band will hold ‘Running of the Bulls’ 5K run on Saturday, January 27 at 8 a.m. at Bloomingdale High School, 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.
The race starts and finishes on the track, and all paces are welcome. Your participation will help the band raise money for instrument upgrades and maintenance.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/bloomingdalebulls5k/. The fee for this event is $30. You can register at https://fitniche.com/event/running-bulls-5k/. All proceeds will go to the Bloomingdale High School Rajun’ Bull Band.
Spring Football At Brandon Broncos
The Brandon Broncos are currently registering football players at all levels for the spring 8 on 8 season. Spots are limited so do not delay as registration will end when all spots are filled.
Fee for the entire season is $150 and includes coaching from experienced coaches, personalized jersey and equipment rental. Register at www.brandonbroncos.org.
FSU Symphonic Band To Perform At Bloomingdale High School
The Florida State University symphonic band will be performing a free concert on Friday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Bloomingdale Senior High School, 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. This is the last concert of their tour before their Premiere Performance at the University of South Florida, which is hosting the College Band Director Association conference. The band will be performing World premieres by John Mackey and Dr. Kim Archer.
For more information please contact the band director at Bloomingdale High School, Jon Sever at jonsever@sdhc.k12.fl.us.
