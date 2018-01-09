Scrapbooking Event, Toastmaster’s More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Southside Baptist Church To Celebrate Its 50 Year Anniversary
Due to the impact of Hurricane Irma, the September celebration was canceled. Former and current church members are invited to attend the 50th Anniversary celebration of Southside Baptist Church on Sunday, January 14 at 10 a.m.
The festivities will begin with a memories program with guest speakers. The celebration will conclude with a catered lunch where friends both from the past and present can mingle.
For more information and to RSVP, visit southsidebrandon.org/sbc50 or call the church office at 689-6049. Southside Baptist Church is located at 415 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon.
Scrapbooking Event At Holy Innocent’s Episcopal Church Benefits Missions
Holy Innocent’s Episcopal Church is hosting a weekend scrapbooking event on Friday, January19 from 6:30-10 p.m. and Saturday, January 20 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Registration fees include workspace and: for Friday a light dinner; for Saturday a light breakfast, lunch, drinks and dessert. You must bring your own supplies. Registration fees for both days are $45 (Friday only is $25 and Saturday only is $30). There will be raffle prizes and a Creative Memories rep will be there on Saturday for some make-and-takes.
Proceeds from this event will benefit Holy Innocents mission trips. The event will be held at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. You can register at www.hiepiscopal.org. For more info, call the church during business hours at 689-3130.
Spirited Toastmaster’s Will Help Develop Your Public Speaking Skills
Are you looking to develop and grow your public speaking skills? Do you like to learn by doing? Whether you’re a ministry head or a stay-at-home parent, a retiree or someone in a career transition, you will improve yourself by building skills to express yourself in a variety of situations.
The mission of Spirited Toastmasters is to provide a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every member has the opportunity to develop their God given communication and leadership skills that they may discover the strength and self-confidence that the Holy Spirit gives us to boldly proclaim his word.
Please join in on Tuesday, February 6 at 6:30 p.m. as Spirited Toastmasters celebrates the New Year. We will provide Food, drink, and dessert will be provided. Everyone is invited at 6:30pm in the Family Life Center at Saint Stephen Church. Please contact Tom Clemente attomclementejr@gmail.com for more information.
