By Tamas Mondovics
Plowing through the regular season competition is nothing new for Newsome High School girls soccer team led by program head coach Kelly Jennings.
Surviving the playoffs and reaching the state title game is another very common undertaking for the experienced team. The trick, however, is not only to reach the championship game but to bring home the trophy, something the talented Newsome team has yet to achieve.
Entering this year’s district tournament with an undefeated 18-0 record was a clear sign of the Wolves confidence and commitment of another successful season.
Befitting a champion-caliber team, the Wolves defeated Riverview 5-0 during the Class 5A, District 6 semifinal game.
Playing without lead scorer Sophie Shrader, who completed the regular season with 42 goals, the Newsome Wolves relentlessly battered the Riverview Sharks’ goal, leading to Sydni Dennis scoring the match’s first goal at the 10-minute mark.
Jenna Oldham scored the second and third goals at the tenth and 53rd-minute mark followed by Dennis and the fifth goal by Lauren Giles, setting up Newsome to face Plant City for the district final.
In the other district semi-final, the Plant City Raiders defeated the Durant Cougars. After 1-1 of regulation and double overtime, the game ended with a win by penalty kicks. Plant City will face Newsome for the district title.
Pleased with the girls’ performance so far, Jennings wanted to give thanks to everyone who has been supporting the team this year.
“I thoroughly appreciate all the love and support from the community,” said Jennings who is completing her 11th year as program head coach.
For more information about girls soccer, please visit www.maxpreps.com.
Related
January 29, 2018
Sports Connection: Undefeated Newsome Wolves Plow Through Regular Season
By Tamas Mondovics
Plowing through the regular season competition is nothing new for Newsome High School girls soccer team led by program head coach Kelly Jennings.
Surviving the playoffs and reaching the state title game is another very common undertaking for the experienced team. The trick, however, is not only to reach the championship game but to bring home the trophy, something the talented Newsome team has yet to achieve.
Entering this year’s district tournament with an undefeated 18-0 record was a clear sign of the Wolves confidence and commitment of another successful season.
Befitting a champion-caliber team, the Wolves defeated Riverview 5-0 during the Class 5A, District 6 semifinal game.
Playing without lead scorer Sophie Shrader, who completed the regular season with 42 goals, the Newsome Wolves relentlessly battered the Riverview Sharks’ goal, leading to Sydni Dennis scoring the match’s first goal at the 10-minute mark.
Jenna Oldham scored the second and third goals at the tenth and 53rd-minute mark followed by Dennis and the fifth goal by Lauren Giles, setting up Newsome to face Plant City for the district final.
In the other district semi-final, the Plant City Raiders defeated the Durant Cougars. After 1-1 of regulation and double overtime, the game ended with a win by penalty kicks. Plant City will face Newsome for the district title.
Pleased with the girls’ performance so far, Jennings wanted to give thanks to everyone who has been supporting the team this year.
“I thoroughly appreciate all the love and support from the community,” said Jennings who is completing her 11th year as program head coach.
For more information about girls soccer, please visit www.maxpreps.com.
Related
By Tamas Mondovics Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Sports