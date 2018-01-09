Tampa Theatre Announces A Retro/Rewind Of Totally 80’s Classic Movies

By Kathy L. Collins
The Tampa Theatre’s first classic movie series of 2018 is a great lineup of 80’s classic movies. Jill Witecki with the Tampa Theatre said, “Starting on January 12, Tampa’s historic movie palace will present its first classic movie series in the newly restored and re-seated auditorium. The mega-mashup of late-night Friday rewind titles and Sunday afternoon classics are straight out of the decade of big hair and the Brat Pack.”
First up is the 1986 classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off on Friday, January 12 at 4 p.m. This classic stars Matthew Broderick in what has been described as one of Director, John Hughes’ best films ever. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is both a love letter to the city of Chicago and a story about playing hooky. We also learned that running a car in reverse will not change the mileage.
On Sunday, January 14, at 3 p.m. come see the iconic movie about hormones, culture, confusion, bad decisions and the rollercoaster weight of life changes in high school- 1982’s Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Characters such as Sean Penn’s Spicoli make this a film that everyone can watch over and over again especially on the big screen. This movie was selected for preservation by the Library on Congress in 2005 as being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”
Next, on Friday, January 19, you will not want to miss Desperately Seeking Susan at 10:30 p.m. Rosanna Arquette stars as Roberta a woman who is bored with her suburban life. She lives vicariously through the personal ads of Susan, played by Madonna.
On Sunday, January 21, at 3 p.m. enjoy pure sensory entertainment with 1983 classic Flashdance. The performances in Flashdance are iconic, the music is great and the costumes are exactly what one thinks of when they think of the 1980’s.
This is Spinal Tap will be shown on Friday, January 26 at 10:30 p.m. This Is Spinal Tap is Rob Reiner’s masterpiece. It is the first mockumentary which takes the form of a behind the scenes documentary about a heavy metal band about to head out on tour.
Who could not get nostalgic about the 1989 movie Steel Magnolias which will be shown on Sunday, January 28 at 3 p.m. Steel Magnolias is a comedy-drama about the bond of friendship between a group of women living in a small Southern town. The women deal with love, family and even the death of one of their own.
You can see First Blood on Friday, February 2 at 10:30 p.m. Sylvester Stallone stars as John Rambo, a troubled former Green Beret and Vietnam Veteran who must deal with the intolerance and brutality of a small-town sheriff played by Brian Dennehy.
Next, on Sunday, February 4 come see Robin Williams in Good Morning, Vietnam at 3 p.m. Williams, who was nominated for an Academy Award as Best Actor in this film, actually improvised most of his broadcasts.
Come see the epic science fiction thriller Dune on Friday, February 9 at 10:30 p.m. Dune is based on the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert which chronicles the conflict between rival noble families as they battle for control of a desert planet.
Next, you will not want to miss the coming of age comedy-drama, Stand By Me, on Sunday, February 11 at 3 p.m. This film, directed by Rob Reiner, is based on Steven King’s novella, The Body.
On Friday, February 16, you can see comedy great, Eddie Murphy in Coming To America at 10:30 p.m. Murphy plays several roles in the film that tells the story of a confused African prince trying to understand the world of the African-American experience.
On Sunday, February 18, the 80’s mashup of iconic films ends with Sixteen Candles at 3 p.m.
This film, which presents the sensitive stories about the inner lives of teenagers learning about love, friendship and how to navigate between the worlds of childhood and adulthood, is relatable 30 years after the film debuted.
Tickets for the Totally 80’s classic movie series are $10 for adults and $7 for Tampa Theatre members at the Box Office located at 711 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa or online at www.tampatheatre.org (convenience fee applies).
