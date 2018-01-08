The Firehouse Pub In The Cultural Center, Offers Great Entertainment This Winter

By Kathy L. Collins
The Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin is busy year-round with lots of activities and events. Included in this busy schedule is the Firehouse Pub which offers a wide array of entertainment options each month. Mark your calendars for a few exciting shows this February and March.
In February and March, the Firehouse Pub will offer a diverse lineup of acts. You can choose to see a comedy show or listen to local musicians. Bring your family, friends or make it a date night. Whichever you choose, you will be close to home and will support local artists and a great local non-profit.
On Saturday, February 10, just in time to celebrate Mardi Gras (which this year is celebrated on Tuesday, February 13), come see bassist and band leader, Tom ‘TBone’ Hamilton as he returns to the Firehouse Pub. This time he will be joined with an eight-piece horn band that will perform quintessential New Orleans style music. “This music will make you get up and dance,” said Beth Ann Stein with the Firehouse Cultural Center.
Next, plan to come to the Firehouse Pub on Friday, February 23 for Comedy Night @ FCC. This is a great night to enjoy some lively but clean comedy. The comedians will be announced shortly.
Come celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with some fantastic Irish music at the Firehouse Pub with Mike Donahue and Third Man Out on Saturday, March 17. Mike Donahue will play the guitar and provide the lead vocals. Donahue has been playing Irish music since 1993. Don Pigeon plays the guitar, mandolin, tin whistle, flute, and some vocals. He has been interested in Irish music since childhood and has performed in several local festivals within the Tampa Bay area. Darin Graves can play anything with strings and will provide fiddle accompaniment to the group. Graves has played the fiddle for 12 years.
All shows and performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the musical acts are $18 for members and $23 for non-members if purchased in advance. Tickets at the door are $23 for members and $28 for non-members.
Tickets for the Comedy Night @ FCC are $15 for members and $18 for non-members if purchased in advance. Tickets at the door are $20 for members and $25 for non-members.
Please visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or call 645-7651. The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE in Ruskin.
Related
January 8, 2018
The Firehouse Pub In The Cultural Center, Offers Great Entertainment This Winter
By Kathy L. Collins
The Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin is busy year-round with lots of activities and events. Included in this busy schedule is the Firehouse Pub which offers a wide array of entertainment options each month. Mark your calendars for a few exciting shows this February and March.
In February and March, the Firehouse Pub will offer a diverse lineup of acts. You can choose to see a comedy show or listen to local musicians. Bring your family, friends or make it a date night. Whichever you choose, you will be close to home and will support local artists and a great local non-profit.
On Saturday, February 10, just in time to celebrate Mardi Gras (which this year is celebrated on Tuesday, February 13), come see bassist and band leader, Tom ‘TBone’ Hamilton as he returns to the Firehouse Pub. This time he will be joined with an eight-piece horn band that will perform quintessential New Orleans style music. “This music will make you get up and dance,” said Beth Ann Stein with the Firehouse Cultural Center.
Next, plan to come to the Firehouse Pub on Friday, February 23 for Comedy Night @ FCC. This is a great night to enjoy some lively but clean comedy. The comedians will be announced shortly.
Come celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with some fantastic Irish music at the Firehouse Pub with Mike Donahue and Third Man Out on Saturday, March 17. Mike Donahue will play the guitar and provide the lead vocals. Donahue has been playing Irish music since 1993. Don Pigeon plays the guitar, mandolin, tin whistle, flute, and some vocals. He has been interested in Irish music since childhood and has performed in several local festivals within the Tampa Bay area. Darin Graves can play anything with strings and will provide fiddle accompaniment to the group. Graves has played the fiddle for 12 years.
All shows and performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the musical acts are $18 for members and $23 for non-members if purchased in advance. Tickets at the door are $23 for members and $28 for non-members.
Tickets for the Comedy Night @ FCC are $15 for members and $18 for non-members if purchased in advance. Tickets at the door are $20 for members and $25 for non-members.
Please visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or call 645-7651. The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE in Ruskin.
Related
By Kathy Collins Arts and Entertainment, Riverview/Apollo Beach