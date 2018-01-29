The Florida Academy Of Performing Arts Presents Its Spring Lineup Of Programs

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
The Florida Academy of Performing Arts (FAOPA) at Music Showcase in Brandon has a wonderful lineup of creative activities for this Spring. All new Spring classes begin in February. Cheryl Higgins, the FAOPA Director said, “The Florida Academy of Performing Arts promises that this Spring will be full of excitement and growth. Our Theatre Productions, Encore Show Choir, art classes and other programs are just a few examples of classes we offer this Spring.” Higgins added, “We are continually adding new programs and classes to help cultivate the love of the arts in our community.”
FAOPA offers Musical Theatre for children who are in kindergarten all the way to the 12th grade. The directors work with the casts to bring a musical to life in a professional, developmentally appropriate environment.
Acting Up Jr. (kindergarten to 3rd grade) will perform The Little Mermaid, Jr. April 13-15. The group will meet on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. beginning on February 6. The cost to participate is $175.
Acting Up is for children in grades three to five. They will perform Into the Woods, Jr. April 20-22. The group practices on Mondays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. beginning on February 5. The cost to participate is $175.
Jr. Showcase is for students in sixth through eighth grade. They will present 13 on April 27 to 29. This group will practice on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. beginning on February 7. The cost to participate is $175.
Showcase Players is for students who are in grades 9 to 12. The show they will perform has not yet been determined, but it will be performed on May 24 to 27. The group will meet on Saturdays from 3 to 6 p.m. beginning on February 17. The cost to participate is $150.
For children ages 7 to 17 who like to sing, FAOPA offers Encore Show Choir. This program combines music from all genres and decades with choreography. There are two sessions that meet on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:15 p.m. The first session will begin on February 6 and runs through April 3. The second session begins on April 10 and runs through May 29. The cost to participate in Encore Show Choir is $125.
If you are into photography, FAOPA offers a photography class for all ages. This class will teach students how to use their camera, about lighting, positioning subjects, how to shoot a sports game versus portraits and much more. There are three sessions which meet on Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The first session begins on February 8 and runs through March 1. The second session runs from March 22 to April 12. The third session will be held from April 19 through May 10. The cost for each session is $120.
FAOPA also offers an Interior Design class. This class will offer tips on how to design your space. Students will learn about principles and elements of decorating, expressions of color and space planning. There will be three sessions which meet on Wednesdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. beginning on February 7 and running through February 21. The second session is from March 21 through April 4. The third session is from April 19 to May 3. The cost to take any session is $90.
FAOPA offers Show Choir and Musical Theatre for Home School students on Wednesdays from 12 to 2 p.m. there will be two sessions. The first session runs from February 7 to April 4 with the performance on the weekend of April 6. The second session runs from April 11 through May 30 with the performance on the weekend of June 1. The cost to participate in either Show Choir or Musical Theatre is $100.
Music Showcase offers private lessons for all instruments for Home School students Monday through Thursday from 12 to 3 p.m. The cost for private lessons is $70 per month.
All FAOPA classes and programs are offered at Music Showcase. For more information on any of the classes or programs, please call 490-ARTS or visit www.FAOPA.org. Music Showcase is located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.
