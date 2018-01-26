USAA Begins Expansion On Crosstown Center Campus In Brandon

Above Photo: An artist’s rendition shows USAA’s new 240,000 sq. ft., office building expansion near the existing Crosstown Center campus, The new facility slated for opening in 2019.
By Tamas Mondovics
The completion of USAA’s Tampa facility at Crosstown Center in Brandon, which created more than 1,200 new jobs in 2015, was a welcomed addition to the Bay area landscape.
Thanks to continued growth throughout Hillsborough County, the company announced further expansion in Tampa, specifically at its current Crosstown Center campus.
The original 420,000 sq. ft. office building served its purpose well, but according to USAA officials the new expansion is part of the “financial services provider’s strategy to meet the evolving needs of its growing membership by attracting the best people in talent-rich regions like Tampa.”
Such is by no means idle talk. USAA currently employs 32,000 people worldwide and serves more than 12 million members as it provides insurance, banking, investments, retirement products and advice to current and former members of the U.S. military and their families.
Now taking shape at the corner of U.S. 301 and the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway, the construction of the new 240,000 sq. ft. office building promises to hold up to 1,000 additional employees.
“When completed in early 2019, the project will bring USAA’s total potential capacity in Tampa to nearly 4,500 employees,” said USAA Communication Director Matt Hartwig.
“Tampa has been a great market for us, and we are thrilled to be expanding our presence in the region,” said Yvette Segura, USAA vice president and general manager in Tampa.
“Our growth here is part of our broader commitment to improve the products and services we offer our members and strengthen our reputation as a great place to work.”
As for the company’s future, USAA CEO Stuart Parker expressed full confidence in its success, when she said, “For 95 years, we have focused on serving the financial needs of the military community.”
In addition to Tampa, USAA is constructing a new 150,000 sq. ft. office building adjacent to its existing location in Legacy Corporate Center in Plano, TX.
When complete in early 2019, the building will have room for up to 850 employees. USAA opened its offices in Plano in 2014 and Addison in 2011.
USAA membership is open to all who are serving or have honorably served our nation in the U.S. military – and their eligible family members.
For more information about USAA, visit www.usaa.com.
