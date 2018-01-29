Voting For Old McMicky’s Farms ‘Teachers ROCK’ ​20k Teacher Appreciation Dream Wedding Giveaway

Staff Report
Old McMicky’s Farm is pleased to announce that the ‘Teachers ROCK’ 20K Teacher Appreciation Dream Wedding Giveaway voting is now open. The general public, students and students’ families are encouraged to show their appreciation for all teachers by voting to select a teacher to receive a free Dream Wedding of a lifetime.
“Teachers make such a huge difference in the lives of children and families in all of our communities, we thought a great way for Old McMicky’s Farm and the community to show our appreciation was to help a teacher start a family of their own with this $20,000 wedding gift,” said farm owner Ralph Zuckerman.
To see these great teacher finalists and to vote, please visit https://oldmcmickys.com/
Voting is now open to the public through February 7.
The Farm received numerous inquiries from all over the Tampa Bay area. Applications were open to all teachers in all grades pre-K through 12th grade in both public and private schools.
To help promote pride among teachers and awareness and appreciation in the general public for the job teachers do, we asked all teachers to tell us in writing and in a short video “What I LOVE about teaching is …” and “My most memorable moment of being a teacher is…”. You can see all of the dedicated and passionate teachers and their great stories and videos at the voting link above.
Their stories have been posted online and it is now up to the voters to choose who will receive the wedding of their dreams.
The wedding will include everything a bride and groom dream of on their wedding day; a gorgeous lake front venue and vintage barn for reception, full-service wedding planning, officiant, food and beverage catering for 100 guests, professional photographer, professional DJ/MC, gourmet wedding cake, custom floral arrangements, wedding overnight stay at lakefront cabin, wedding rings for the bride and the groom, hair and make-up, use of a gorgeous wedding gown, grooms tuxedo, specialty linens and the pre-wedding rehearsal.
Old McMicky’s Farm was established in 1946 and is located on the Historic grounds of Camp Keystone in Odessa. It is part of a cherished 70 year-old Tampa Bay tradition.
For Teachers ROCK wedding details, visit www.oldmcmickys.com/teachersrock/.
Related
January 29, 2018
Voting For Old McMicky’s Farms ‘Teachers ROCK’ 20k Teacher Appreciation Dream Wedding Giveaway
Staff Report
Old McMicky’s Farm is pleased to announce that the ‘Teachers ROCK’ 20K Teacher Appreciation Dream Wedding Giveaway voting is now open. The general public, students and students’ families are encouraged to show their appreciation for all teachers by voting to select a teacher to receive a free Dream Wedding of a lifetime.
“Teachers make such a huge difference in the lives of children and families in all of our communities, we thought a great way for Old McMicky’s Farm and the community to show our appreciation was to help a teacher start a family of their own with this $20,000 wedding gift,” said farm owner Ralph Zuckerman.
To see these great teacher finalists and to vote, please visit https://oldmcmickys.com/
Voting is now open to the public through February 7.
The Farm received numerous inquiries from all over the Tampa Bay area. Applications were open to all teachers in all grades pre-K through 12th grade in both public and private schools.
To help promote pride among teachers and awareness and appreciation in the general public for the job teachers do, we asked all teachers to tell us in writing and in a short video “What I LOVE about teaching is …” and “My most memorable moment of being a teacher is…”. You can see all of the dedicated and passionate teachers and their great stories and videos at the voting link above.
Their stories have been posted online and it is now up to the voters to choose who will receive the wedding of their dreams.
The wedding will include everything a bride and groom dream of on their wedding day; a gorgeous lake front venue and vintage barn for reception, full-service wedding planning, officiant, food and beverage catering for 100 guests, professional photographer, professional DJ/MC, gourmet wedding cake, custom floral arrangements, wedding overnight stay at lakefront cabin, wedding rings for the bride and the groom, hair and make-up, use of a gorgeous wedding gown, grooms tuxedo, specialty linens and the pre-wedding rehearsal.
Old McMicky’s Farm was established in 1946 and is located on the Historic grounds of Camp Keystone in Odessa. It is part of a cherished 70 year-old Tampa Bay tradition.
For Teachers ROCK wedding details, visit www.oldmcmickys.com/teachersrock/.
Related
By Press Release Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Charity or Non-Profit Story, Contests, Education, Press Releases