Weight Loss Group, Gardening Programs & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
A Simpler Place Farm Friday Night Farmers Market
On Friday, January 12 from 3-7 p.m., join in for the monthly farmers’ and artisan market at A Simpler Place Farm. Enjoy dinner on the farm under the twinkling lights, locally grown produce and sample locally made products.
There will be live music, adorable photo spots, farm tours at 4 and 6 p.m., a cooking demonstration from Jessi’s Flaming Fruit Sauce and more.
Inside the farm store, there will be local honey, eggs, vegetables, GMO-free proteins, herbs, mushrooms, bread and desserts. Also, check out the menu for a meal from the A Simpler Place Cafe.
You will find artisan crafted soaps, locally made pet treats, jewelry, beef jerky, cheese, salsa, and more.
TOPS Weight Loss Support Group
TOPS is a non-profit weight loss support group that shares ideas about nutrition and low calorie choices. There are speaker programs, contests, prizes and fun while getting healthier and thinner.
The cost is $6 per month and $34 a year for the National Club.
Meetings are held on Tuesday’s from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Brandon, located at 121 Carver St.(behind Bills Pharmacy). There is no cost to attend your first meeting.
For more information, call Elizabeth at 924-1512.
Learn About Orchids At Riverview Garden Club’s January Meeting
The Riverview Garden Club will hold its business meeting on Wednesday, January 10 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Gerri Almond on Orchids. The club’s address is Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. Call 654-6987 for more information.
Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month. The next meeting will take place on January 18 from 2-3 p.m. in the Media Center. The speaker will be Mary Crossfield and she will discuss the Benefits of Tai Chi.
The Parkinson’s Disease support group is free of charge and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s.
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies. Hawthorne also hosts a dementia support group in the assisted living facility, as well as past meetings for those dealing with strokes, diabetes, low vision and other diseases.
To register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Master Gardener Clinic At Bloomingdale Regional Library – Are Your Garden Bugs Good Or Bad?
On Wednesday, January 3 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., there will be a Master Gardener Clinic on Good Bugs/Bad Bugs/Integrated Pest Management given by the Hillsborough County Extension Environmental Horticultural Agent and Master Gardener Nicole Pinson at the Bloomingdale Library, located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.
The clinic is free and will address the question; Are those bugs in your yard helpful, harmful, or harmless? It will help you learn to identify common yard insects – good and bad – and friendly ways to manage them.
This event is sponsored by the Hillsborough County Master Gardner Program of the Hillsborough County Extension, University of Florida, IFAS Extension.
Vendors Wanted For Toy Train, Collectible, Hobby Show And Sale
Vendors are wanted for upcoming, Toy Train, Collectible and Hobby Show/Sale on Saturday, March 24. It will take place at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. All Vendors are welcome, any train memorabilia, trains, accessories, baseball cards, crafts, comic books, coins, crafts, antiques, diecast cars or any other hobby or collectible related items you may be interested in selling. Six foot tables cost $20 each. If interested, call Joe at 727-244-1341 or you can rent online www.regalrailways.com.
January 2, 2018
