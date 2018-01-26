Year in Review- Updates on the Top Stories from 2017: Bloomingdale High School Principal Sue Burkett Wins Brandon Honorary Mayor’s Race

By Tamas Mondovics
Academic and athletic achievements involving teachers and students at Bloomingdale High School made a number headlines in 2017. One of the most exciting achievements that gave testimony to the school’s spirit and the community’s support was the school principal Sue Burkett’s victory as Brandon’s 56th Honorary Mayor. Burkett defeated her rival, local journalist Linda Chion Kenney by raising $41,601.57 for local charities supporting children.
Chion Kenney worked very hard over several months to raise almost $35,000 for local charities.
Original Story printed July 2017
After some well-organized preparation and a month-long fundraising campaign, Bloomingdale High School Principal Sue Burkett celebrated her victory as the 56th Brandon Honorary Mayor.
To win the honor of representing her community for a one-year term, from July 4, through July 3, Burkett defeated her rival, local journalist Linda Chion Kenney by raising $41,601.57 for local charities supporting children. Honorary Mayor Burkett replaced former Honorary Mayor Chuck Burgess and also took her rightful place as a member of The Community Roundtable board.
Burkett received both her Bachelor and Master degrees from the University of South Florida and began teaching Exceptional Education Students at Plant City and Durant High Schools.
Burkett’s fundraising campaign focused on three Brandon area charities for children: Bloomingdale High School Academic Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay and Center Place Fine Arts and Civic Association.
The Community Roundtable originated the race for the title of Honorary Mayor of Brandon in 1959. The contest, which begins June 1, and concludes at 8 a.m., the morning of Brandon’s Fourth of July Parade, was designed to raise funds for charities in the Brandon community.
The candidate who raises the most dollars (votes) in the 33 day period is then named Mayor. Visit www.thecommunityroundtable.org.
