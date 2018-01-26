Year in Review- Updates on the Top Stories from 2017: BSAC Celebrates Opening of Ken Hagen Learn To Swim Community Pool

By Tamas Mondovics
Members of the Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center (BSAC), enjoyed the grand opening of a brand new pool at the facility that has exponentially in membership and programs as it served the Brandon and surrounding area communities for more than a half a century. The new community pool is named after BSAC’s longtime supporter Hillsborough County Commissioner District 5, Ken Hagan.
Original Story printed June 2017
Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center (BSAC) Executive Director Chuck Burgess, was pleased to welcome a large group that gathered last month for the celebration of the opening of a brand new community swimming pool.
Guests included members of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) Greater Brandon and Valrico-Fishhawk Chambers, Honorary Mayor of Brandon Tammy Holmberg, local community leaders, and Ken Hagan, Hillsborough County Commissioner District 5, in whose honor the pool was named–the Ken Hagan Learn to Swim Pool.
According to BSAC officials the completion of the pool was made possible through a partnership with the Hillsborough County Commission in a major youth drowning prevention initiative.
The new facility was built as part of $1.3 million BSAC program improvement project.
To support the effort, the Board of County Commissioners approved the allocation of an $800,000 gift to the BSAC, which funded the building and provided renovations to the center’s current pool.
The remaining $500,000 investment came from privately-raised dollars in the local community.
“This is not just a new pool, but also a celebration of BSAC’s partnership with the Hillsborough County Commission,” Burgess said.
Hagan added that with Florida leading the nation in children drowning BSAC is a valuable resource in the community.
During the event, Honorary Mayor of Riverview Tammy Holmberg, owner of Chick-fil-A Brandon, delivered a proclamation.
BSAC, located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon is a community-based 501c3 non-profit. Visit, www.mybsac.org.
Related
January 26, 2018
Year in Review- Updates on the Top Stories from 2017: BSAC Celebrates Opening of Ken Hagen Learn To Swim Community Pool
By Tamas Mondovics
Members of the Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center (BSAC), enjoyed the grand opening of a brand new pool at the facility that has exponentially in membership and programs as it served the Brandon and surrounding area communities for more than a half a century. The new community pool is named after BSAC’s longtime supporter Hillsborough County Commissioner District 5, Ken Hagan.
Original Story printed June 2017
Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center (BSAC) Executive Director Chuck Burgess, was pleased to welcome a large group that gathered last month for the celebration of the opening of a brand new community swimming pool.
Guests included members of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) Greater Brandon and Valrico-Fishhawk Chambers, Honorary Mayor of Brandon Tammy Holmberg, local community leaders, and Ken Hagan, Hillsborough County Commissioner District 5, in whose honor the pool was named–the Ken Hagan Learn to Swim Pool.
According to BSAC officials the completion of the pool was made possible through a partnership with the Hillsborough County Commission in a major youth drowning prevention initiative.
The new facility was built as part of $1.3 million BSAC program improvement project.
To support the effort, the Board of County Commissioners approved the allocation of an $800,000 gift to the BSAC, which funded the building and provided renovations to the center’s current pool.
The remaining $500,000 investment came from privately-raised dollars in the local community.
“This is not just a new pool, but also a celebration of BSAC’s partnership with the Hillsborough County Commission,” Burgess said.
Hagan added that with Florida leading the nation in children drowning BSAC is a valuable resource in the community.
During the event, Honorary Mayor of Riverview Tammy Holmberg, owner of Chick-fil-A Brandon, delivered a proclamation.
BSAC, located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon is a community-based 501c3 non-profit. Visit, www.mybsac.org.
Related
By Tamas Mondovics Brandon, Year In Review 2017