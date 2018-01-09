Year in Review- Updates on the Top Stories from 2017: Developer Plans For Assisted Living And Retirement Residency On Lithia Pinecrest Rd. In Valrico

By Tamas Mondovics
As if there was a shortage of controversial projects in Hillsborough County, one particular proposal started 2017 off to a newsworthy start in Valrico, when Hawthorn Retirement Group, (HRT) announced its plans to build a brand new senior assisted living facility. The concern, of course, was the project’s location on a 10-acre parcel west of the intersection of Lithia Pinecrest and Valrico Rd., between Lithia Pinecrest Rd, and Timber Knoll Dr., across from a retention pond and lift station.
Despite the recommendation of the County Planning Commission, the Hillsborough County Board of County Commission (BOCC) gave its approval for the plan in a 5-2 vote in September
Original Story printed February 2017
Retirement Group, an independent and assisted living management company has turned its attention to a nearly 10-acre site in the heart of Valrico to build a brand new senior citizen retirement residence.
As the developer, Hawthorn Retirement Group, represented by Todd Pressman, with Pressman & Associates, Inc., applied for rezoning (17-0166) last November, requesting to change the nearly 400,000 sq. ft. parcel located on the west side of the intersection of Lithia Pinecrest and Valrico Rd., from R (residential) to a PD (Planned Development).
The 53,000 sq. ft. facility located across from a pond and lift station, presently under construction on the east side of Lithia Pinecrest Rd., will have 100 parking places, spread all around the three story building, with room for 145 suites.
A public hearing in front of the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners is also scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
For more information, contact www.hillsboroughcounty.org or call 272-5600.
