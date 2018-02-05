By Nick Nahas

Janee Davis, a sophomore track and field standout at Lennard High School, has been invited to compete in the Down Under Sports Tournament in Queensland, Australia this summer as a representative for not only her community and the state of Florida, but the United States as well.

On July 8, Davis will depart for a 10-day journey to the land down under to compete for individual honors and a team championship title. This will be her first time visiting another country. Davis needs to raise $5,000 to fund this once in a lifetime venture.

“I am very excited and blessed that I was chosen to compete in the tournament,” Davis said. “I am looking forward to meeting new people and being able to compete for my country.”

Davis started track when she was in 6th grade. Her interest in the sport started when she would visit her aunt, who signed Davis up for track meets. Davis has fond memories of competing in those events and having a great time. She has been on the Lennard High School track and field team for the last two seasons.

Down Under Sports was founded by New Zealander George O’Scanton in 1989. His love of American football and his desire to teach the people of New Zealand and Australia the game, led him to create the Down Under Bowl, and eventually, the Down Under Hoops Classic and the Down Under International Games as well. The goal of the program for the last 29 years has been to bridge the gap between continents and allow players from around the globe to compete in the sports that they love.

This year, the Down Under Sports Program will include competition in football, cross country, golf, track and field, basketball and volleyball.

Davis is looking forward to the competition. She will compete in the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash and the long jump. “This is an experience of a lifetime to have been selected among all of the kids in Hillsborough County,” said Renee King, Davis’ mother. “She was one of two students that were picked. This is a huge honor and opportunity for her to experience track and field at another level.”

Davis eventually wants to go to college and continue her track career and compete in the Olympics as well. She wants to become a veterinarian when her track career is over.

If you would like to help Davis raise money for her trip, you can donate online at DownUnderSports.com.