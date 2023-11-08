The Brandon Ballet will celebrate their 30th anniversary with a special performance of The Nutcracker this December. This year’s performance will feature a heartwarming reunion as original cast members from the company’s very first Nutcracker performance.

The Nutcracker will be held at Riverview High School, located at 11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Performances will be held on Saturday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, December 3 at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are between $25.65 and $36.65. The price for tickets increase by $5 if purchased at the door. Homeschool students should email the Brandon Ballet at dance@brandonballet.org to get a special discount code. You can get tickets by visiting https://brandonballet.org/.

The much-anticipated 30th anniversary production of The Nutcracker promises to be an enchanting journey down memory lane. Brandon Ballet has assembled an exceptional lineup featuring Melanie Brockmeier-Jordy and Lucille Hanson, two of the dancers who helped bring the timeless holiday classic to life three decades ago. This extraordinary reunion is a testament to the enduring legacy of Brandon Ballet and the profound impact The Nutcracker has had on its performers and audiences alike.

The Nutcracker is the perfect way to ring in the holidays with friends and family.

Brentwood J. Townend, artistic director of Brandon Ballet, is excited for this milestone event.

Townend said, “It is an honor and a privilege to welcome back the talented artists who laid the foundation for our Nutcracker tradition. This 30th anniversary production is so much more than just a show. It is a celebration of the remarkable effect of Brandon Ballet’s artistic contributions to this community.”

Townend added, “We look forward to sharing this performance, and 30 more years of success, with audiences old and new.”

The original cast members will unite with a talented new generation of dancers to create a memorable experience like no other. This nostalgic reunion promises to evoke cherished memories for the dancers themselves as well as for Brandon Ballet’s dedicated audiences as they embark on an unforgettable journey through the Land of Sweets.

Brandon Ballet, founded in 1993, is a nonprofit dance company based in Brandon. It is known for its commitment to artistic excellence and its contribution to the local arts community. The company has a rich history of producing classical ballet performances, including the annual holiday classic The Nutcracker.

For more information, please visit https://brandonballet.org/.