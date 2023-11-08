Comedian Jo Koy will return to the stage with his Jo Koy World Tour at the RP Funding Center on January 19, 2024.

As one of today’s premiere stand-up comedians, Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house. Koy’s uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family that has reached all kinds of people and has translated into sold-out arenas around the world.

Koy started 2022 with a bang, selling out the Climate Pledge Arena (over 14,000 tickets) in his hometown of Seattle. Today, he continues breaking sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world, including the Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, Philippines), The Forum (Los Angeles), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai, United Arab Emirates), ICC Theatre (Sydney, Australia) and Madison Square Garden (New York City), to name a few. In 2017, Koy broke a record for the most tickets sold by a single artist at 23,000 tickets and 11 sold-out shows at The Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu. In response, the mayor’s office in Honolulu proclaimed November 24 as ‘Jo Koy Day.’ The Jo Koy World Tour will feature all-new material.

His highly anticipated fourth Netflix stand-up special, Live From the Los Angeles Forum, premiered globally on September 13. The special is a follow-up to his 2019 Netflix special, Jo Koy: Comin’ in Hot. Koy has already had four highly rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. In June 2020, the comedian released his first variety special, Jo Koy: In His Elements, on Netflix, in which Koy brings the laughs and beats to Manila, spotlighting local culture in a one-of-a-kind show featuring Filipino-American comedians, DJs and B-boys.

Koy recently starred in the Universal Picture film Easter Sunday. Set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday, the comedy is based on Koy’s life experiences and stand-up comedy. The film is currently available on-demand, Blu-ray and DVD.

For more information on his comedy, book and tour dates, please visit www.jokoy.com.

Ticket prices with range from $63.50-$276 and are available by visiting the RP Funding Center Box Office on Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call the box office at 863-834-8111 or visit www.rpfundingcenter.com. The RP Funding Center is conveniently located minutes between Orlando and Tampa in Lakeland off I-4 on Lime Street.