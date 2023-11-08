AgeRejuvenation And New Vitality Announce Partnership

AgeRejuvenation and New Vitality are excited to announce a new partnership, as both clinics offer the most experience in the antiaging market and share the same core patient treatment beliefs. Some of the key decisions for this partnership include the multiple locations offered by AgeRejuvenation, such as Brandon, Wesley Chapel, South Tampa, Winter Park and Winter Garden.

In addition, AgeRejuvenation has over 1,000 five-star Google reviews, and it services its patients with 13 medical providers, all credentialed in antiaging and regenerative medicine. AgeRejuvenation specializes in both male and female services, including hormone therapy, testosterone replacement therapy, peptide therapy, medical weight loss, stem cell therapy for orthopedic, sexual health treatment for females, erectile dysfunction treatment for males, diets, nutrition, food allergy/sensitivity and gut health.

New Vitality’s medical director, Dr. Trim, is working together with AgeRejuvenation’s chief medical officer, Dr. Ericsson, to ensure the continuity of personal treatment plans and pricing. For more information, visit https://agerejuvenation.com/ or feel free to call AgeRejuvenation directly at 813-680-5498.

Adult Day Program At Tessera

Tessera of Brandon, an assisted living facility, is now offering an adult day care program. Sessions are 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or 1:30-5:30 p.m.; you can, of course, book the whole day. Each session will include one meal, snacks and personal care. Paperwork must be completed and a reservation must be made before bringing a loved one to its day care.

Tessera is located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information, visit its website at www.tesserabrandon.com or call 813-607-6880.

SCORE Tampa Seeking Volunteer Mentors

SCORE Tampa-Hillsborough County offers free small business mentoring by experts in marketing, finance, CPAs and more. Face-to-face or online, SCORE mentors are able and willing to aid in the success of small businesses, but they can’t do it without volunteers.

SCORE-Tampa-Hillsborough County is actively seeking volunteer business mentors. To find out how you can become a mentor with just a few hours a week of commitment, visit www.score.org/volunteer/become-mentor.

Taste The Best Wings In Riverview

Selfie Subs at 8001 U.S. 301 in Riverview does not just offer subs and sandwiches, although it does have a wide selection including Cubans, Philly cheese steaks, burgers etc. It also has what have been described as “the best wings in Riverview” by customers. Owner Christopher Murphy comes from Buffalo and uses the Anchor Bar recipe. You won’t be disappointed by anything you order; portions are huge, and everything is cooked to order.

Selfie Subs is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. To find out more and to view the menu visit its website at www.selfiesubs.com.

PrimeHealth Urgent Care Now Open In FishHawk Ranch

PrimeHealth Urgent Care recently opened a FishHawk Ranch location in the Publix plaza at 5660 Fishhawk Crossing Blvd. in Lithia. PrimeHealth Urgent Care provides medical care for urgent needs, such as acute sickness; stitches; sports, work or auto injuries; school and sports participation physicals; X-rays; EKGs; and so much more, to quickly address any medical need. Your health is its priority.

PrimeHealth Urgent Care is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, visit its website at www.primehealthuc.com or call 813-725-5088.