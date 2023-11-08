For residents of Hillsborough County who need help with mental illness, addiction and trauma, they will now have another option. The Agency for Community Treatment Services (ACTS), assisted with significant funding from Hillsborough County, has created the county’s first clubhouse to help people with mental illness reclaim their lives.

The ACTS Clubhouse, located at 201 E. Yukon St. in Tampa, is housed in a 10,000-square-foot building that was completely gutted and renovated. The renovated building includes employment and technology training areas and a kitchen for members. The renovations and furnishing of the building cost an estimated $2.5 million. Hillsborough County Affordable Housing Services provided $1.1 million in Community Development Block Grants.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate completion of the work was held on October 12.

Any resident 18 years or older who has a mental illness is eligible to become a member of the clubhouse. Members are given support in acquiring and keeping affordable housing and accessing mental health services, government disability benefits and other services they may need. The membership model is designed to help members find employment through job training as well as learning life skills.

ACTS has been serving the Florida community since 1978 by providing individualized behavioral health services in substance abuse and mental health. ACTS provides and manages a broad array of behavioral health services, including prevention, acute care and stabilization, treatment and support services in the areas of substance abuse, co-occurring substance abuse and mental illness, child protection, delinquency, criminal justice, housing, economic self-sufficiency, health and wellness.

ACTS Board President Patrick Mazza said, “The journey of bringing a clubhouse to Hillsborough County has been a long and difficult one. A clubhouse allows those diagnosed with mental health disorders to transition from consumers of mental health services to active, healthy members of society.”

The programs and services funded by Hillsborough County focus on creating new affordable housing opportunities, training for residents to further their careers and afford home ownership and infrastructure improvements that enhance the communities around them.

For more information, please visit www.actsfl.org or call 813-246-4899.