The Hillsborough County supervisor of elections is challenging students once again to design a new ‘I Voted’ sticker for Hillsborough County voters.

Finalists will be recognized at a school board meeting and receive prizes from the contest sponsors: the Tampa Bay Lightning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Busch Gardens. The art will also be featured on social media channels, in displays at offices and in other outreach efforts conducted by the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office.

“Our voters LOVE getting their ‘I Voted’ sticker and I know they’ll be especially excited to get a unique sticker designed by one of our talented high school students,” said Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer.

The first-place winning design will be reproduced as 2 in. by 2 in. round stickers and given to voters who vote early or drop off their mail ballot during the two weeks leading up to Election Day for the 2024 primary and general elections.

Three finalists will be selected, and one will be named the grand prize winner. All of the finalists will be recognized at a school board meeting and receive prizes from the contest sponsors.

Artwork submissions must be two-dimensional, 6 in. by 6 in. and round. Keep in mind that the winning artwork must remain clear and impactful when reduced to a 2 in. by 2 in. size for sticker printing. The art must be nonpartisan and may not promote any party, candidate or issue. Do not use only red or only blue in the design. All artworks must be original and not contain any copyrighted images. Hard copy or high-resolution PDFs are accepted.

Visit www.votehillsborough.gov/vhcontests to read all of the details as well as download and complete the required entry packet. The contest deadline is March 8, 2024. Submissions can be mailed, emailed or delivered in person to any of the five elections offices.

Also of note, during the fall and spring semesters, the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office will conduct voter registration drives in high schools across the county. The three schools with the most successful voter registration drives (based on the percentage of senior class) will receive a plaque and be recognized in front of the school board.

Winners of both contests will be announced in mid-April 2024.