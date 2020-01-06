Addiction is a mental disorder manifesting itself in many forms—such as substance abuse, pornography and much more. Despite negative repercussions, an addict repeatedly engages in the behavior. An estimated 20 million Americans, over the age of 12, struggle with at least one addiction. Sadly, only about 10 percent seek treatment.

On Tuesday, January 7, New Hope United Methodist Church in Brandon will begin offering two weekly Celebrate Recovery classes. The 12 step program helps people gain freedom from their addiction through Jesus Christ so they can live emotionally and spiritually healthy lives. The free classes will take place on New Hope’s campus at 7 p.m. The Celebrate Recovery class is for adults but will also offer a version for middle and high school students called The Landing.

Since 1991, Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery ministry, has helped more than five million people complete a recovery program. Today, it’s found in more than 35,000 churches. The Landing is an ongoing 52-week program for teenagers who are struggling to live their lives in a healthy way.

Chris Temple is the youth director at New Hope and ministry leader for The Landing. He has personal experience with the Celebrate Recovery program.

“A year and a half ago, I began my journey in recovery,” explained Temple. “I found Celebrate Recovery to be both beneficial spiritually and of great guidance in the 12 steps.”

Temple continued, “The one thing that lacks in all other 12 step programs is not the spiritual aspect of a higher power or even God, but that it is Christ-based. I spent close to three months in rehab at the beginning of my journey and thought that I was going into a Christ-based situation, and that was not the case.”

Karen Stevenson is New Hope’s ministry pastor over the two programs and began Celebrate Recovery as a participant in 2010.

“I know that God never wastes a hurt,” Stevenson said, “Celebrate Recovery has been instrumental in my healing. It helped me see I wasn’t alone in my hurt and pain, I developed accountability and lasting friendships and God continues to restore my brokenness to peace and joy.”

New Hope’s campus is located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon, visit www.findnewhope.com and www.celebraterecovery.com. For questions, email celebraterecovery@findnewhope.com or thelanding@findnewhope.com.