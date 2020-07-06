The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (UMCSCC), located at 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W., is proud to welcome back nationally known and GRAMMY-nominated saxophone artist Eirinn Abu for a 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon concert on July 19.

Abu is a gifted soprano saxophone artist in the mold of Kenny G. Yet, he has his own style and endeavors to touch people’s souls with his inspirational music.

Abu is a producer and recording artist in his own right, but he has shared the recording studio and stage with musical icons such as Miami Sound Machine and Dolly Parton. Abu can be heard accompanying Parton on her classic recording of “I’ll Always Love You.”

Abu’s own album, A Time For Us, was a 2015 GRAMMY nominee for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. Abu will also be playing in the church’s Sunday morning traditional worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m.

While UMCSCC is excited about reopening for church services, it is aware of safety measures needed to protect people. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring and wear masks, and CDC-recommended social distancing guidelines will be followed.

With that in mind, only the first 175 people will be admitted into the sanctuary, in recognition of a 25 percent capacity guideline. A donation of only $10 is requested at the door on the day of the concert.

For additional information about this and other concerts at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, please contact Kevin Goodenow, concert series coordinator, at 362-0956.

To learn more about the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, please visit its website at www.sccumc.com.