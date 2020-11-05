Clay Patterson of FishHawk is an extremely popular 17-year-old in the meme/gaming world, where he’s known as ‘Arcade Assassin,’ and his YouTube channel recently reached 100,000 subscribers.

“Having 100K subscribers is crazy to think about,” Patterson said. “I’ve been recognized on games a few times and have even gotten verified on YouTube. Such a large number, and it’s getting bigger every day.”

Patterson began honing gaming talents by playing with claw machines and arcade games.

“I started out my channel playing arcade games, claw machines, etc.,” Patterson said. “I would film me playing and winning from the various machines and post it on YouTube. From there, I transitioned into gaming because the arcade videos cost quite a lot to film and produce.”

However, about two months ago, he posted a meme on his channel about a trending topic at the time, and it absolutely blew up.

“One million views in three days and I think it’s resting at about three million two months later,” he said. “That video alone helped me solidify the content I do today.”

When he’s not doing schoolwork, he is making memes and playing games on YouTube as a full-time job.

Gaming has become very popular in recent years due to its ease of access. All that is needed is a gaming counsel or smartphone.

According to the website Techno Sports (www.technosports.co.in/2020/09/07/why-is-online-gaming-becoming-so-popular), the modern and improved gaming platforms have led to the growth of online entertainment. The demand for online gaming has become so popular that its worth currently stands at $2.9 billion in the United States only.

Patterson started his channel about five years ago and only did gaming videos.

“Up until around a month ago, I only had 4,000 subscribers and played some games like Fortnite and Rainbow Six Siege professionally on stream,” Patterson said. “Along with making memes, I stream me playing games occasionally. It’s possible for anyone to do this and be successful on YouTube. All it took for me was a single video doing well to spark what I have today. My goal is to be picked up by a gaming organization to play professionally at some point.”

To see some of Patterson’s gaming and memes, visit his YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/c/arcadeassassin.