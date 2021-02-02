A Call To Artists has been issued by the East Hillsborough Art Guild (EHAG) for the 2021 Florida Strawberry Festival Fine Art Show, which runs from Thursday, March 4 through Sunday, March 14 at the Festival Grounds in Plant City. The show will be held in the Milton E. Hull Building.

Adults are divided into professional groups (entry fee is $15) and Amateur Groups (entry fee is $12). Adults can enter oils, acrylics, watercolors and graphic/mixed media. The entry fee for miniature art (2D media) and adult sculpture (3D media) is $15.

The youth divisions are by ages. Youth can enter oils, acrylics, watercolors, graphic/mixed media and sculptures. The entry fee is $5.

Adults can enter up to four entries, but no more than two in the same division. Youth can enter up to two entries.

Entries are eligible for substantial monetary awards. These include $100 for the Strawberry Theme Award and $300 for Best of Show.

There are prizes for first, second and third places in all adult and youth divisions. Artists who do not win one of the above prizes are eligible for a Business Leaders Choice Award, which includes a ribbon and $50. These awards are sponsored by local businesses and are chosen by a representative of the business.

The category of Special Awards is sponsored by area residents who sponsor the awards in honor of loved ones. The winning artist receives a ribbon and $50.

Chairperson Karen Crumley said, “Over 500,000 people have traditionally come to the festival. Many of them are eager to see artist entries from local Florida residents.” Crumley added, “This show is a great way for young artists to get a chance to learn how to display their art and test their wings on entering art contests.”

Space is limited and entries are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Early entries are accepted until Friday, February 11. Artists can mail their entry forms and fees to East Hillsborough Art Guild, P.O. Box 3055, Plant City, FL 33564. Artworks must be brought to the Festival Grounds on Friday, February 26 from 12 Noon to 6 p.m.

Entry forms and rules can be found at www.FLstrawberryfestival.com. If you have questions, please email Crumley at kscrumley@yahoo.com or call 924-3829.