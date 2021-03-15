Come join The Community Roundtable during its upcoming 45th annual Community Affairs Dinner on Thursday, April 15. The dinner will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 4328 Garden Vista Dr. in Riverview.

A social hour will begin at 6 p.m., along with dinner at 7 p.m., followed by an awards presentation. It costs $45 per person and table sponsorships are available too. COVID-19 guidelines will also be implemented. Those interested in attending must make their reservations by Friday, April 2.

A Community Roundtable committee member of the Community Affairs Dinner, Lisa Rodriguez, stated what this year’s theme will be.

“The Community Affairs Dinner theme is all about volunteerism in our Greater Brandon community,” Rodriguez said. “To add, at this dinner we shine the spotlight on these special people contributing to make our charitable organizations successful.”

In 1976, The Community Roundtable held its first dinner. The Community Affairs Dinner is The Community Roundtable’s award banquet, which honors local volunteers and area charities. The Community Roundtable serves as the Chamber of Charities of Greater Brandon℠.

At the dinner, three awards get presented, such as the Alice B. Tompkins Community Service Award, The Community Roundtable Scholarship and the Nonprofit of the Year. For instance, the Nonprofit of the Year receives a trophy, a cash donation and more at the Community Affairs Dinner.

The Community Roundtable’s chair for the Community Affairs Dinner, Angie Kagey, mentioned what the goal of this dinner is.

“Our goal is to honor the recipients,” Kagey said.

The Community Roundtable became established in 1957. Besides the Community Affairs Dinner, it also hosts the annual Fourth of July Parade, Community Service Forum, The Honorary Mayor of Brandon℠ and much more. On a side note, The Honorary Mayor of Brandon℠ started in 1959.

“All in all, not only does our dinner showcase our recipients, but also we learn how volunteerism truly affects our community for the greater good,” Rodriguez said.

On Thursday, April 8, The Community Roundtable will have its golf tournament fundraiser event at Buckhorn Springs Golf & Country Club, in which a portion of the proceeds will be going towards the Nonprofit of the Year. Online player and sponsor registration will be open through Friday, March 26.

To register for any of these events, visit https://thecommunityroundtable.org. To contact The Community Roundtable, call 661-4350 or email Roundtable2008@aol.com. Make checks payable to The Community Roundtable at 1315 Oakfield Dr., Ste. 1061 in Brandon.