Morning Glory Preschool Offers Weekly Field Trips & More

From arts and crafts to friendship parties and academic summer fun, Morning Glory Preschool offers summer fun for your elementary school-aged child.

Safety measures include masks at all times apart from dining, handwashing, temperature checks and complete daily sanitization of the building.

Children at the camp will enjoy music, sports and games, outdoor water play and pizza parties.

The preschool is located at 6001 Christy Ln., off Bloomingdale Ave. near U.S. 301. To learn more call 628-0541 or visit www.MorningGloryPreschool.com.

Camp Osprey Features Safe Adventures

An all-inclusive overnight adventure camp, with day camper options, Camp Osprey is opening again this summer with a safe way to keep your kids, ages 7-15, entertained and happy.

The camp, which offers activities such as horseback riding, paintball, high ropes, canoeing, archery, fishing and more, was open last year and is following CDC safety guidelines.

Safety measures include temperature checks, handwashing, sanitization, staff serving meals and water bottles getting washed and bleached daily.

The camp is located at 18050 U.S. 301 in Wimauma and can be reached at 941-928-6860. For more information, visit www.camposprey.com.