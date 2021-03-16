A Child’s Haven Offers Fun And Safe Summer Programs

With kitchen-prepared meals, weekly themes and a variety of activities, A Child’s Haven in Valrico has a full-time camp for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The Florida Gold Seal School has a detailed COVID-19 protocol that includes temperature checks twice a day, handwashing for anyone entering the building and mask expectations for children 5 and older and all teachers and parents. The summer camp building is also completely sanitized every day.

A Child’s Haven is located at 1520 Brentwood Hills Blvd. in Valrico and can be reached at 684-1622. For more information, visit www.AChildsHavenSchool.com.

FishHawk Fellowship Church Offers Basketball And More

Sports lovers take note. FishHawk Fellowship Church is hosting a sports camp this summer, which will include soccer, flag football and basketball.

In order to prioritize safety, the camp will be limited to 100 attendees and masks will be mandated during sign-in and check-in, but playtime will not require masks. All camp materials and equipment will be sanitized daily and campers are asked to bring their own snacks.

FishHawk Fellowship Church is located at 15326 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia and can be reached at 655-7431. For more information, visit www.fishhawkfc.org/sports.

Soccer Fun With Coach Juan

If your athlete is looking for a fun way to improve soccer skills this summer, look no further that the Florida Hawks Futbol Club’s Soccer Fun with Coach Juan camp taking place from Monday to Friday, July 5-9 at the FishHawk Sports Complex.

The camp is open to boys and girls born between 2009 and 2014.

According to Juan de Brigard, director of coaching, the camp will have a limit of 96 campers and groups no larger than 12 players, with one coach and one helper, temperature check stations and strict policies about not coming to camp with any symptoms or sharing equipment.

To learn more, visit www.floridahawksfc.com.

Trilogy Dive Center Offers Scuba Certification Camps

What better opportunity than a summer camp to learn to scuba dive? Trilogy Dive Center is offering weeklong scuba certification camps at Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center (BSAC) for children 10 and older.

The camp includes transportation from BSAC, classroom academics and all equipment during the class.

COVID-19 protocols include small class sizes (maximum of 12 students), masks required indoors, handwashing and sanitizer stations, temperature checks on arrival and cleaning and sanitization of all equipment. To learn more, visit www.TrilogyScuba.com or call 425-3500.

TechPlayzone Celebrates 16 Years Of STEM Camps

After 16 years of bringing successful STEM camps to the Brandon area, TechPlayzone will host camps this year at the newly reopened Center Place. Camps will begin in July and will run from 9 a.m.-12 Noon for rising second through fifth grade students. Afternoon sessions with a virtual option will also be available.

COVID-19 protocols include temperature checks, regular sanitization, masks and small group sizes (four to five campers per group all week).

To learn more, visit www.techplayzone.com or call 444-2267.

Ostingers Invites Baseball Players For Four Camp Sessions

With a combined 30 years of professional playing and coaching experience, Ostingers Baseball coaches are ready to provide little athletes with safe fun this summer.

Four weeklong sessions will take place in June and July for players 7-14 years of age. There will be a ratio of no more than 5:1 campers to instructors, allowing for more social distancing, instruction and reps during the camp.

All campers must wear masks while in instruction groupings, even when social distancing. While outside, players can remove their masks if they are able to socially distance themselves during small group work. There will be hand sanitizing stations and the academy will be disinfected before the day begins and after the day is over each day. When arriving at camp each morning, all campers and instructors will be given a temperature check to make sure there are no issues.

To learn more, visit www.OstingBaseball.com or call 737-3000.

BSAC Highlights Music For Annual Camp

Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center (BSAC) is getting ready to welcome back children grades K5 through sixth for Camp High 5 this summer.

BSAC is doing something special with the camp this year by highlighting music and incorporating musical components throughout the event; the grand theme for the summer is called Peace, Love and High 5.

Additionally, the staff at BSAC are taking extra preventative measures this summer to ensure the safety of participants and families during the pandemic. Hand sanitizing stations will be provided throughout the property and masks are mandatory upon entry. Both participants and staff will also undergo a temperature check at the start of each day at the camp.

For more information about Camp High 5 and the Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center, visit mybsac.org.

Kids ‘R’ Kids Offers Summer Camp And More

Kids ‘R’ Kids started their summer programs in 2004 and since then it has grown to offer a variety of programming.

Each week of camp offers a different theme and each camp has COVID-19 safety protocols in place. The organization is continuing to monitor recommendations of the World Health Organization, Public Health Departments, CDC, Child Care Licensing, state and local officials and is keeping camp sizes small, masks are required indoors and social distancing will be practiced.

Kids ‘R’ Kids camps will be offered from Tuesday to Friday, June 1 through August 6. Spaces are limited for its camps.

For more information, visit www.kidsrkids.com/valrico/programs/summer-camp or call 657-6200.

Performing Arts Camp To Be Held At Music Showcase

The Florida Academy of the Performing Arts (FAOPA) at Music Showcase will offer many camp options, including full and half-day camps for musical theater with full performances at the end and costumes, props and set designs. Some of the musicals that will be performed are Honk Jr., Singing in the Rain Jr., Alice in Wonderland Jr., Newsies Jr., Little Mermaid, Musical Revue – Disney on Broadway, Broadway for the Decades and The Addams Family.

To keep everyone safe, many protocols are being implemented, including masks, limited camp sizes and temperature checks. Students will be able to bring their own food and beverages (labeled with their name).

For further details, visit www.FAOPA.org or call 490-2787. Music Showcase is located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.

YMCA Has Camps For All

Following a very successful summer in 2020, where the YMCA safely served more than 12,000 campers across Hillsborough and Eastern Pasco Counties, the Tampa YMCA is excited to provide a safe, fun day camp program this summer. With locations throughout the area offering activities from fishing to arts and crafts and much more, the YMCA has something to offer children ages 6 and older with most interests.

Before children and staff are checked in, their temperatures are taken for the safety and well-being of others in the camp. Those running a temperature of 100.4-plus degrees cannot attend. There will also be staggered curbside check-in.

Lower ratio camp groups spread throughout the whole facility. Campers will remain in their same groups throughout the week.

To learn more about the YMCA Summer Camps or to register, visit www.tampaymca.org/letscamp.