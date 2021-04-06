Edited by Jenny Bennett

Ribbon-Cutting At Raulerson Dental Associates

Raulerson Dental Associates is proud to have celebrated the opening of its new office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house. The brand-new office is located at 510 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon and has been built from the ground up with careful consideration for the patients’ needs and comfort and equipped with the latest technology.

Founded in 1986 under a different name by Dr. Bell and his successors, Dr. Ruscin, Dr. Schreier and Dr. John Raulerson, the practice has been a staple in the community for over 30 years. In 2014, Dr. Raulerson became the sole owner of the practice and it became known as Raulerson Dental Associates.

Raulerson Dental Associates is a family dentistry practice specializing in cosmetic, prophylactic and restorative treatments. For more information, visit raulersondental.com or call 681-7183.

Beach Geeks Offers Technical Support And Much More

Beach Geeks was founded in 2003 under the simple philosophy that it will handle your technology so you can focus on your business or even go to the beach; it now has locations in Hawaii, North Carolina, Washington DC, Sarasota and Tampa. Beach Geeks provides IT support for laptops, desktops, tablets, emails, websites and all of your computer/technical needs, including website development, home wireless, cyber security and home theater troubleshooting and installation.

It works with home users as well as small businesses, and has a 24x7x365 telephone help desk that can remotely take over your computer and resolve most issues without any in-person contact. Equipment such as Dell, HP, Lenovo and all software programs are also sold by Beach Geeks. In 2008, a home theater division was added that provides installation, support, troubleshooting for all AV and home networking equipment. With thousands of residential, commercial and government clients, it is eager to welcome new clients and partnerships.

For more information, visit its website at www.beachgeeks.com or call 564-8469. Visit on Facebook at www.facebook.com/beachgeeks/.

Brooks & Brooks Law Firm

Choose Brooks & Brooks Law Firm for your next legal dilemma, whether that is a car accident, medical malpractice, a slip and fall, contract dispute or a landlord tenant dispute. With a combined experience of over 49 years of practice, you will receive the best representation possible and get its commitment to providing the highest level of service.

Brooks & Brooks Law Firm is located at 205 S. Hwy. 41., Ste. A in Ruskin and is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. After-hours appointments can also be made by calling the office on 906-6000.

For more information, visit www.brooksbrookslaw.com or follow the Brooks & Brooks Law Firm Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TwoLocationsTampaRuskin.

Latitudes Tours Business Expansion

Latitudes Tours has always been known for its guided eco-tours and sunset cruises by boat where you can explore the Little Manatee River and nearby nature preserve with its licensed captain and naturalist as your guide.

Currently, it has expanded its tours to include guided kayak tours led by a marine biologist as your guide; these tours are now departing from six local locations. For the landlubbers, it now offers small group bus tours where you can explore everything from popular Florida destinations and activities to the beaches.

Latitudes Tours is conveniently 580 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin. For more information, visit www.latitudestours.com, and you can reach it by calling 641-1311.

Craig Beckinger Wins Brandon’s Alignable Business Person Of The Year

The largest online referral network for small businesses, Alignable.com, recently announced the results of its search for local business leaders who have gone above and beyond to help peers during the COVID-19 crisis. Craig Beckinger of ABC Event Planning was honored as the Brandon winner.

“Brandon’s community means a great deal to me and, like many of my peers, I have gladly helped my fellow small business owners overcome a number of obstacles during this tough time,” said Beckinger. “I am beyond honored to receive this award and very grateful for the heartwarming support of my peers. We’re all stronger together.”

ABC Event Planning takes event preparations off your shoulders, but never out of your hands. Beckinger has designed and managed dozens of events across a broad spectrum of categories. For additional information, visit info@ABCEventplanning.com or call 561-876-6845.

Trilogy Dive Center And BSAC Partnership

Trilogy Dive Center and Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center (BSAC) are pleased to announce a new partnership where Trilogy Dive Center will utilise BSAC facilities for upcoming training and dive camps. This will include the weeklong scuba camps, which, after completion, the participant will receive the SDI Open Water Dive Certification. This camp is limited to 12 students who must be over 10 years old to participate.

For more information on Trilogy Dive Center’s classes and camps, visit www.trilogyscuba.com. BSAC is located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon and its website is www.mybsac.org.

Florida Orthopaedic Institute Introduces Three Physicians From Recent Merger

Florida Orthopaedic Institute (FOI) is proud to announce the introduction of Dr. Neil Kumar, Dr. Peter Lopez and Dr. Robert Maddalon to its expanding practice. Drs. Kumar, Lopez and Maddalon are formerly from Brandon Orthopedic Associates (BOA), one of five practices included in the merger between FOI and OrthoCare announced in March 2020.

“Drs. Kumar, Lopez and Maddalon are all welcome additions to the Sports Medicine, Hand & Upper Extremity and Hip & Knee divisions, respectively,” said Lee Levanduski, chief operating officer at Florida Orthopaedic Institute.

For additional information on Florida Orthopaedic Institute, visit www.floridaortho.com. Appointments can be made by calling 978-9797.

My Education Coach & The Florida Institute Of Health And Safety Offer A Variety Of Classes

My Education Coach and the Florida Institute of Health and Safety offer specialized professional and occupational coaching, tutoring and training in individual, group and organizational settings. A variety of programs are offered, including Health & Safety and Student Support. Specific classes cover areas such as CPR and first aid, career counselling, babysitting 101 and organizational skills.

My Education Coach and the Florida Institute of Health and Safety are divisions of the Zellwood Institute and are located at 3433 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. They are open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.myeducationcoach.com.

Dr. Frank Sirchia Of Millennium Physician Group Is Back

Dr. Frank Sirchia of Millennium Physician Group is back in practice. He has been practicing family medicine for 26 years in Riverview with a focus on prevention and chronic disease management.

He combines cutting-edge medicine and coordination of care with a compassionate approach. He treats patients of all ages, offers same-day appointments and can accommodate walk-ins. Dr. Sirchia speaks Italian, Spanish, French and English.

Millennium Physician Group is located at 6037 Winthrop Commerce Ave., Ste. 200 in Riverview. Visit www.millenniumphysician.com or call 423-7123 for more information.

Deliz Dental Studio Opens

Dr. Will Deliz believes that a visit to the dentist should feel more like a relaxing vacation than a trip to the DMV. His newly opened Deliz Dental Studio in Valrico helps people enjoy a unique, highly personalized, one-of-a-kind dental experience that feels like its doors opened just for you.

Deliz Dental Studio is located at 2448 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico and is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Services offered include routine dental care, crowns, bridges, implants and Invisalign. To make an appointment, call 755-1800.

Simon Firearms Adds Mini Training Classes To Its Courses

Simon Firearms & Family Safety Training is pleased to announce, in addition to its Concealed Carry & Home Defense Certification courses, the introduction of its Mini (Bite-Size) Training Classes. These programs include basic firearm fundamentals and safety, home, business and house of worship security plans. These classes are designed to focus on an individual’s or group’s personal protective interest or safety concerns.

Concealed Carry and Home Defense Certification courses continue, and the next dates are Saturday, March 20 and April 17. For more information and details, please email BeSafe@SimonSafetyTraining.com.

