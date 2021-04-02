Those who would like the COVID-19 vaccine have many places they can choose to go. Some require an appointment, others don’t.

NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY

Tampa Greyhound Track

755 E. Waters Ave., Tampa, FL 33604

Daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weekends included)

Offers Pfizer

Limited to 3,000 first doses per day

Second dose (appointment required)

Only for those who received first dose at the site – appointments booked during first dose visit

Vehicle not required

Raymond James Stadium

4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33607

Daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Offers Pfizer

Limited to 1,600 first doses per day

Vehicle not required

Children’s Board

1002 E. Palm Ave., Tampa, FL 33605

Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed 4th Thursday of each month

Closed April 16th

Closed May 14th

Offers Pfizer

Limited to 250 doses per day

Vehicle not required

APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED

Vance Vogel Sports Complex

13012 Bullfrog Creek Rd., Gibsonton, FL 33578

Offers Pfizer

Vehicle required (drive-thru)

To make an appointment: PatientPortalFL.com

Registering/creating an account could save time when appointments become available

More information: HCFLGov.net/vaccine

Ed Radice Sports Complex

14720 Ed Radice Dr., Tampa, FL 33626

Offers Pfizer

Vehicle required (drive-thru)

To make an appointment: PatientPortalFL.com

Registering/creating an account could save time when appointments become available

More information: HCFLGov.net/vaccine

TPepin’s Hospitality Centre

4121 N. 50th St., Tampa, FL 33610

Offers Pfizer

Vehicle required (drive-thru)

To make an appointment: PatientPortalFL.com

Registering/creating an account could save time when appointments become available

More information: HCFLGov.net/vaccine

USF Yuengling Center Parking Lot

12499 USF Bull Run Dr., Tampa, FL 33617

Offers Pfizer

Vehicle required (drive-thru)

To make an appointment: Tampa VA Events | Eventbrite

More information: VA Website – COVID-19 vaccines for Community

Pharmacies:

Publix

Walmart/Sam’s Club

Winn-Dixie

CVS

Transportation Help for those with Medicaid

If you have Medicaid and need transportation to get your vaccine, there is help. Florida Medicaid will take you to get the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost. All you need to do is set up a time to get your vaccine. Next, let your Medicaid plan know you need a ride and they will take care of the rest. Click here for more information or call the Medicaid Helpline at 877-254-1055.

Transporte de Medicaid para la vacuna contra la COVID-19

Transpò Medicaid pou Vaksinasyon COVID-19

Eligibility (must fall in one of the following groups)

40 years of age and older

As of Monday, April 5, it will change to all individuals age 16 and older (more than 1.2 million Hillsborough County residents become eligible)

People who do not meet the age requirement and deemed medically vulnerable by a physician must have this form completed

Health care workers

Family care providers

Licensed child care providers

Pre-K through Grade 12 school employees (public, private, and charter)

Persons without proper applicable credentials will not receive a vaccine and will be turned away.

One of the following documents will be accepted:

Government Issued ID

Organizational identification card or badge for eligible categories

Medical license (if applicable)

Paystub showing employment for eligible categories

W-2 IRS form showing employer for eligible categories

An employment verification letter on letterhead for eligible categories