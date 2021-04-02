Those who would like the COVID-19 vaccine have many places they can choose to go. Some require an appointment, others don’t.
NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY
Tampa Greyhound Track
755 E. Waters Ave., Tampa, FL 33604
Daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weekends included)
Offers Pfizer
Limited to 3,000 first doses per day
Second dose (appointment required)
Only for those who received first dose at the site – appointments booked during first dose visit
Vehicle not required
Raymond James Stadium
4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33607
Daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Offers Pfizer
Limited to 1,600 first doses per day
Vehicle not required
Children’s Board
1002 E. Palm Ave., Tampa, FL 33605
Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closed 4th Thursday of each month
Closed April 16th
Closed May 14th
Offers Pfizer
Limited to 250 doses per day
Vehicle not required
APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED
Vance Vogel Sports Complex
13012 Bullfrog Creek Rd., Gibsonton, FL 33578
Offers Pfizer
Vehicle required (drive-thru)
To make an appointment: PatientPortalFL.com
Registering/creating an account could save time when appointments become available
More information: HCFLGov.net/vaccine
Ed Radice Sports Complex
14720 Ed Radice Dr., Tampa, FL 33626
Offers Pfizer
Vehicle required (drive-thru)
To make an appointment: PatientPortalFL.com
Registering/creating an account could save time when appointments become available
More information: HCFLGov.net/vaccine
TPepin’s Hospitality Centre
4121 N. 50th St., Tampa, FL 33610
Offers Pfizer
Vehicle required (drive-thru)
To make an appointment: PatientPortalFL.com
Registering/creating an account could save time when appointments become available
More information: HCFLGov.net/vaccine
USF Yuengling Center Parking Lot
12499 USF Bull Run Dr., Tampa, FL 33617
Offers Pfizer
Vehicle required (drive-thru)
To make an appointment: Tampa VA Events | Eventbrite
More information: VA Website – COVID-19 vaccines for Community
Pharmacies:
Publix
Walmart/Sam’s Club
Winn-Dixie
CVS
Transportation Help for those with Medicaid
If you have Medicaid and need transportation to get your vaccine, there is help. Florida Medicaid will take you to get the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost. All you need to do is set up a time to get your vaccine. Next, let your Medicaid plan know you need a ride and they will take care of the rest. Click here for more information or call the Medicaid Helpline at 877-254-1055.
Transporte de Medicaid para la vacuna contra la COVID-19
Transpò Medicaid pou Vaksinasyon COVID-19
Eligibility (must fall in one of the following groups)
40 years of age and older
As of Monday, April 5, it will change to all individuals age 16 and older (more than 1.2 million Hillsborough County residents become eligible)
People who do not meet the age requirement and deemed medically vulnerable by a physician must have this form completed
Health care workers
Family care providers
Licensed child care providers
Pre-K through Grade 12 school employees (public, private, and charter)
Persons without proper applicable credentials will not receive a vaccine and will be turned away.
One of the following documents will be accepted:
Government Issued ID
Organizational identification card or badge for eligible categories
Medical license (if applicable)
Paystub showing employment for eligible categories
W-2 IRS form showing employer for eligible categories
An employment verification letter on letterhead for eligible categories