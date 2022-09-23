Walmart Health has opened its second Tampa Bay area Care Clinic at the retailer’s Brandon store, located at 11108 Causeway Blvd., just east of I-75 at Brandon Town Center Drive.

The clinic offers primary medical and dental care and basic lab services like blood draws and taking X-rays.

Dr. Soujanya Pulluru, vice president of clinical operations for Walmart Health, said the new clinic addresses consumer health care concerns like convenience and cost.

“This state-of-the-art facility provides a range of health care services in one convenient location for members of the local community so they can get the right care at the right time, right in their community; we want to meet them where they live. We also know that the cost and convenience of health care remains a barrier for many Americans.”

Walmart Health officials said its clinics open early and close late and are open on Saturdays, with telehealth options available on Sundays. The cost of services provided by the clinic is posted online, ranging from a complete blood count for $8-$68 for a Department of Transportation physical and urinalysis. Medicare and Medicaid payments are accepted, as are many insurance plans. Appointments can be made online, and walk-in service is available.

While the idea of retail health care may be new to Florida patients, Dr. Pulluru said Walmart Health has gotten positive feedback from people who have used the clinics in other states.

“Before expanding into Florida earlier this year, Walmart Health surveyed patients in existing locations across Arkansas, Georgia and Illinois. Ninety-six percent of our patients reported that they ‘felt cared for’ and had their health needs met during their visits to Walmart Health. We are thrilled to offer this same quality care across Florida and now in the Brandon community.”

The Brandon Walmart Care Clinic is the sixth one to open in Florida. The retail giant has long provided optical, pharmaceutical and vaccination services for its customers, and the move to more comprehensive in-store medical care comes at a time when smaller consumer-facing businesses like pharmacies are also providing clinical options of their own in some locations.

The Walmart Care Clinics are open 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. Telehealth service is available on Sunday when the clinic is not staffed.