The Straz Center for the Performing Arts is thrilled to announce the 2023-2024 Bank of America Broadway at The Straz season, supported in part by the Tampa Bay Times, official media sponsor of The Straz. The slate includes Beetlejuice, Funny Girl, Company, Girl From the North Country, Mrs. Doubtfire, Peter Pan, Clue and, for a two-week engagement, the Tony Award®-winning best musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical. The season also features The Choir of Man in the intimate Jaeb Theater. In addition to the nine-show package, the season hosts encore engagements of Jesus Christ Superstar, THE BOOK OF MORMON and Les Misérables.

“Our 2023-2024 Bank of America Broadway at The Straz season will give our audiences wonderful new experiences,” said Straz Center President and CEO Greg Holland. “As always, the season is anchored with the most compelling Broadway musicals. For the upcoming season, we’re working with the producers of London’s West End musical The Choir of Man to create a special ‘Tampa-only’ production in the Jaeb Theater. 2023-2024 promises to be a magnificent season at The Straz.”

The 2023-2024 season features:

Beetlejuice, Tuesday to Sunday, October 24-29. Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

Funny Girl, Tuesday to Sunday, November 28-December 3. Featuring one of the greatest musical scores of all time, including the classic songs “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star” and “People,” this love letter to the theater is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice.

Company, January 9-14, 2024. Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, this revelatory new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s groundbreaking musical comedy is at once boldly sophisticated, deeply insightful and downright hilarious.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, February 7-18, 2024. The winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and — above all — love. Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Girl From the North Country, March 27-31, 2024. A new Tony Award-winning musical, written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before.

Mrs. Doubtfire, April 2-7, 2024. Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Tampa in an internationally acclaimed new hit musical. Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.

Peter Pan, April 30-May 5, 2024. This high-flying musical has been delighting audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new production directed by Emmy Award® winner Lonny Price with an additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse.

Clue, May 28-June 2, 2024. Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget. Based on the cult hit 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

The season also features The Choir of Man, Tuesday, October 3-Sunday, November 26. The runaway international hit is coming to the Jaeb Theater. The Choir of Man offers up one hour of indisputable joy. It’s a party. It’s a concert. It’s the best pub lock-in you’ve ever been to. Featuring pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway and pub tunes, The Choir of Man has something for everyone.

In addition to the nine-show Broadway series, The Straz will present engagements of these ever-popular Broadway productions: Jesus Christ Superstar, March 5-10, 2024; THE BOOK OF MORMON, April 16-21, 2024; and Les Misérables, June 11-16, 2024.

Patrons can sign up now to become new season ticket holders. Prices for the nine-show season package range from $361.75-$980.50. For more information, call the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office at 813-229-STAR (7827) or outside the Tampa Bay area at 800-955-1045 or visit www.strazcenter.org. Individual show tickets will go on sale at a later date(s), to be announced. Events, days, dates, times, performers and prices are subject to change without notice.