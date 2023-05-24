The Brandon Senior Softball Association is celebrating its 20th year of providing the opportunity for senior softball players (men ages 60 and up and women ages 55 and up) to play the kids’ game we love.

With the support of the Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation Department, games are played on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. year-round at the county’s well-maintained regulation fields at the William Owen Pass Sports Complex, located at 1300 Sydney Dover Rd. in Dover. Over 100 players throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Polk counties, and even some from up north, gather for batting practice and games in the present eight-team league with competitive balance in a recreational league concept. Batting practice and pickup games are available on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday mornings.

Phil Grassmuck, president of the association, said, “The purpose of the league is to provide for its members so that they may enjoy good fellowship, enhance their well-being through physical exercise, promote 60-plus softball (55 for females) and enjoy playing slow-pitch softball. This league is for fun and recreation.”

From the grand celebration and opening games on August 27, 2003, the league has developed into a caring community, a family of comrades, providing encouragement for retirees to stay active and young in spirit; it’s a little league for old guys with a touch of competitiveness. Nothing beats postgame lunching and domino playing with tall tales of game replays.

It is not unusual when a player becomes ill or injured and has no family nearby for another player to take him in until recovery. The league supports various charitable projects, on occasion makes contributions honoring deceased members and responds en masse for memorial services.

“My favorite part of the league is comradery,” Grassmuck added, “and the fun of the guys playing ball.”

The 20th anniversary party will be held on Tuesday and Thursday, October 24 and 26 at the field, with current and former players, presidents and board members, as well as guests, honoring the league founders and renewing friendships from over the years with lunch and reminiscing after a week of softball skills, home-run derby and all-star games. Current and past league members will also get special shirts.

If you are a player and need a league, friends, fun and exercise, or if you would like more information, visit www.brandonseniorsoftball.com.