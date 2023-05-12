Duck Donuts Celebrates Grand Opening

Duck Donuts, located at 821 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon’s Bloomingdale Square plaza, recently celebrated its grand opening.

The owners, father-and-son duo Jay and Jason Patel, said, “We are delighted to be opening the first Duck Donuts in the Tampa Bay area. The community has been patiently waiting for us to open the doors, and now we cannot wait to sprinkle happiness with our warm, delicious, made-to-order doughnuts.”

Customers can create their own doughnuts by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, or they can select from the menu. The store also offers a viewing area where you can watch your donuts being made.

For more information, visit www.duckdonuts.com/brandon/. To contact Duck Donuts in Brandon, call 813-315-9661.

Skill Samurai Opens In Bloomingdale Square Plaza

Skill Samurai recently opened at 931 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon and offers after-school coding and robotic classes as well as summer camps. It believes that all children should have the opportunity to develop various skills, and several classes are available for all ages and skill levels. Instructors guide the students and ensure that every one of them is getting the best out of their class by tailoring the courses to students’ strengths and weaknesses.

For more information, visit its website at https://skillsamurai.com/fl-brandon or call 813-761-2832.

Virtual Dementia Tour Visits Tessera Of Brandon

Senior Helpers and Second Wind Dreams invite you to open yourself to experience the world around you in a completely different way at their Virtual Dementia Tour: Your Window Into Their World. The sensitivity training program enables participants to gain a greater understanding of dementia and shift their thinking from fear to action.

Join them at Tessera of Brandon, located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon, on Tuesday, May 23 from 3-5 p.m. Please call 813-607-6880 to reserve a place.

Iron Rock Insurance Opens Commercial Division

Local-family-owned Iron Rock Insurance has recently expanded and opened a commercial insurance division. With the growing commercial business Lisa Hast, managing partner of Iron Rock Insurance, felt it would be a great asset to the business as well as the community. Heading the commercial division is Spencer Foy, and Kate Norberg, licensed CSR, joined the commercial division as well.

Iron Rock Insurance is located at 400 Frandorson Cir., Ste. 103 in Apollo Beach and can be contacted on 813-213-9600. Visit its website at www.ironrockins.com for more information.

Pro221 Pressure Washing Offers Expert Exterior Cleaning

Pro221 Pressure Washing specializes in all-inclusive exterior cleaning services. With cleaning homes, driveways, lanais, pool cages and more, it has the expertise and equipment to deliver outstanding results.

Owner Mark Girdwood brings over 20 years of experience in customer service and understands the importance of providing high-quality service to valued customers. What sets Pro221 apart is its commitment to customer satisfaction. It guarantees that every project will be treated with the respect it deserves, and it will only stop when the customer is satisfied. Pro221 Pressure Washing is fully licensed and insured.

The convenient booking options, via text message, phone call, email or website, make it easy for the customer to schedule a service. Contact it by calling 813-699-0304 or visit its website at https://pro221.com for additional information and to book services.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Receives Patient Safety Excellence Award™

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ recipient. This distinction places it among the top 10 percent of all short-term acute-care hospitals as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting patients and providers.

“This award highlights HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and its caregivers who are committed to patients and safety standards,” said Tripp Owings, chief executive officer at HCA Florida Hospital. “We take pride in meeting and exceeding established standards as we prevent serious patient injuries, avoid preventable complications and mortalities and eliminate harm throughout the hospital.”

May Is Garage Door Safety Month

Garage Door Safety Month is every May. It is an initiative to help keep the public safe, and Master Garage Door Co., which has been serving Eastern Hillsborough County for over 25 years, is a great choice for that goal.

If you suspect any problems with your door system, contact Master Garage Door Co. at 813-684-7744 or email steve@mastergaragedoor.com. Additional information about services offered can be found on its website at www.mastergaragedoor.com.

Wingspread Farm Selected For 2023 Best Of Valrico Award

Wingspread Farm has been selected for the 2023 Best of Valrico Award in the Farm category by the Valrico Award Program. Each year, the Valrico Award Program identifies companies that it believes have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community. These are companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and community and help make the Valrico area a great place to live.

Wingspread Farm is located at 3003 Pearson Rd. in Valrico and is open Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit its website at www.wingspread.farm for more information.

Rello Runs Academy Summer Basketball

Rello Runs Academy, owned locally by Durrell and Jade Peterson, is preparing for its summer basketball camps and classes in the Riverview area. It provides a great fun environment for all athletes to grow in spirit, mind and body through basketball. Call 904-563-3170 or email jpetersoncorp@gmail.com for more information.