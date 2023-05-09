Jubilee Gymnastics is celebrating 10 years of coaching children in gymnastics, dance, cheer and unique ninja course, inspired by owner and American Ninja Warrior competitor Mary Beth Wang.

Wang participated in a gymnastics program for nine years, starting when she was only 9 years old. With her experience as a kid, she wanted to bring children in her community the same experience years later.

“The most rewarding [part] is for sure seeing kids progress leaps and bounds. Like, someone who comes in completely scared of monkey bars, won’t even touch it, to being able to do the monkey bars and be confident in it,” said Wang.

Jubilee Gymnastics offers a variety of programs for kids as early as 18 months old. Gymnasts can participate in Xcel and compulsory levels one through seven, and they may be invited to join the competitive teams. Dancers can join different style dance teams and participate in aerial art programs. But what sets Jubilee Gymnastics apart from other local gyms is a unique, well-rounded ninja warrior course.

With the help of program director Steven Phillips, Jubilee Gymnastics offers mini-ninja classes for 4-to-6-year-old athletes and ninja-fit classes for those older than 6.

“I love setting up obstacle courses and getting kids confident on the playgrounds and getting on monkey bars and [having] a strong upper body, which a lot of kids don’t have,” said Wang.

Wang participated in the 2014, 2015 and 2016 American Ninja Warrior competitions, making it to the national finals in Las Vegas during the 2015 season. While she is no longer competing in the televised, national competition, she does continue to compete by participating in local leagues and being a substitute coach for her gym’s programs.

For the 10-year anniversary, Jubilee Gymnastics held different promotions and small events to celebrate their decade of coaching the community.

“We chose to take the whole month and add different things each week,” said Wang. “… The coaches are going to do a special routine which they have never done in the past, so that will be a little bit extra for this particular one.”

Jubilee Gymnastics is located at 353 30th St. NE in Ruskin. For more information on Jubilee Gymnastics, visit its website at https://jubileegym.com/. To contact the gym, call 813-863-1168 or email info@jubileegym.com.