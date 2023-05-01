The annual Brandon Honorary Mayor race will officially kick off on Thursday, June 1 for community leaders who will raise money to support local charities. This year, Jorgie Franks, sales and business development coach, and Danielle Stevens, owner of Vine Vegan, will be running for the position, which will be announced at the Fourth of July Parade.

Franks has lived in Brandon since 11th grade, graduating from Bloomingdale High School before attending Hillsborough Community College in Brandon and transferring to the University of South Florida. She decided to fun run for honorary mayor while working at the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce in 2018.

“I have worked in Brandon, FL in many capacities at many of the stores, schools and organizations we visit every day,” said Franks. “[At the chamber of commerce], I was in charge of adding members, which made me reach out to the business community and begin the diversity and inclusion council.”

During her race, Franks will donate the funds she raises to the Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon, Women Centered 4 Success and Family Promise of Hillsborough County.

Franks has worked with the Kiwanis Club, which partners with schools to provide education, mentorship and leadership opportunities for students.

About Women Center 4 Success, which Franks works at as a coach, she said, “I was there seven years ago when this organization was being conceptualized. It was a vision to have the elderly women give their mentorship and coaching to the younger women and today.”

She chose to support Family Promise of Hillsborough County as her last nonprofit because it assists homeless families without separating the individuals.

“Before 2018, I had never even heard of an honorary mayor race,” said Franks. “I have held leadership positions before, but this would be the one where I can leave money for charities. What an honor.”

Stevens moved to Florida eight years ago, living with her family in Valrico. After working for over 20 years of corporate work experience, Stevens opened a plant-based restaurant in 2022, Vine Vegan, after identifying a need for it in the Brandon community.

“I am passionate about my mission: bringing people together over food, capturing the culture of community and using ridiculously delicious vegan food to do it,” said Stevens.

Stevens will be raising money for the Impact Program, Hope for Her and A Kid’s Place throughout June for the honorary mayor race.

“I choose these charities because they help causes that are very personal and near to my heart,” said Stevens.

Impact educates students, parents and teachers on how to have healthy relationships and avoid sexual risk. Hope for Her offers a safe place for women to find strength, skills and support after experiencing trauma. Finally, A Kid’s Place provides foster care for children from abusive homes.

“My goal is to secure financial resources to my selected charities while creating interaction between our community and its environment, all while by increasing my involvement, and encouraging others to do so too,” said Stevens.

In order to raise the funds, Stevens has organized a number of events that will take place throughout June.

“We have something for everyone,” she said. “We are going to have a grand kickoff on June 1 at my restaurant, Vine Vegan, at 5 p.m., where there will be raffles and door prizes and the opportunity to purchase advanced tickets to all my events in June.”

Her team is also planning a movie night featuring Guardians of the Galaxy, a Tory Burch Bingo on Thursday, June 22 at the Winthrop Barn and other fun events, like a comedy night, silent dance party, bingo at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. and an online auction. Ticket sales will begin on June 1 and can be purchased by visiting ‘Danielle for Brandon Mayor’ on Facebook.