Marine Families, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is dedicated to their mission to honor, support, educate and inspire military, veterans and their families. Marine Families was founded in 2004 by Cyd Deathe, the organization’s executive director.

Deathe said, “I established Marine Families because my son was going into the Marines, and I knew he was going to war. I founded the organization because I needed support.”

Marine Families is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to supporting military, veterans and their families. United in teamwork, they continue to improve events, programs and projects offered by the organization.

Marine Families’ projects include providing support to local Marines through monthly lunches offered at the 4th AAVBN (Assault Amphibian Battalion) Marine Base located at 5121 Gandy Blvd. in Tampa. Each month, Marine Families provides lunch. This is done in partnership with local businesses and organizations that sponsor the meal. If you are interested in partnering with Marine Families on this project, please call Deathe at 813-965-2682.

Marine Families also offers a Yellow Ribbon Project. They offer free, personalized deployment ribbons to Marine families all over the globe. To date, Marine Families has provided over 5,000 ribbons. The Yellow Ribbons are a reminder to all that military men and women who are deployed serve in harm’s way. If you have a deployed service person in your family, you can fill out a form to request a ribbon by visiting www.militaryfamilies.org.

Marine Families also sponsors Krewe of Semper Fi. It has a float and takes local military, veterans and their families during Tampa’s parade season. The Krewe of Semper Fi was established in 2018.

Military, veterans and their families who live locally in the Greater Brandon area can benefit from the projects and programs offered by Military Families. It has 35 regular volunteers but is always in need of hardworking volunteers. Moreover, as this is an all-volunteer organization, donations in any amount are greatly appreciated.

Deathe said, “Although we are not in war, we have military men and women who need our support on a daily basis.”

For more information, please visit www.marinefamilies.org.