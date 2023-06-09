During the month of May, three local women’s clubs held ceremonies where they celebrated truly exceptional students in the area. These students were awarded scholarships which are to be used to further their education.

First, the Ruskin Woman’s Club presented scholarships to seven students on May 3. Scholarships were presented to Morgendy Buzzbe, Jasmine Cheong, Madelyn Council and Belinda Solis from Lennard High School; Jaydin Douglas from East Bay High School; Breneylie Hernandez, a student at Hillsborough Community College; and Diego Rameriz, a student at South County Career Center.

Scholarship Chair Donna Henke said, “As a lifelong educator, I still enjoy being a part of the process of helping young people succeed.” Recipients were selected based on several criteria, such as college/career goals, service, obstacles, accomplishments and work hours.

Next, on May 10, the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club recognized its 2023 College Scholarship recipients. This year, the club was able to award $15,000 in college scholarships. The scholarships were funded by the generous donations of club members and donations from the Estate of Betty Fay; Eileen Sengstock in memory of her daughter, Christine Sengstock Kazor; and Marie Wiegmann in memory of Daniel Britt Jr. All recipients are attending a four-year Florida university and received $1,500, which will be used for tuition, books and lab fees.

The recipients from East Bay High School were Talor Schleich, Joshua NeSmith, Akina-Naomi Kennedy, Luke Meler, Dylan Jones and Cheyanne Buie. The recipients from Lennard High School were Gavin Wilson, Sydney Jetcia Prete, Jada Alexander and Janabelle Valdovinos.

At its celebration on May 17, the Riverview Woman’s Club recognized five students, including Ty Mariano Andrews from East Bay High School, Campbell Oliver from Lennard High School, Brielle Bolger and Juliana Shryock from Riverview High School and Nevaeh Johnson from Spoto High School.

The club partners with the Greater Riverview Chamber in its Dr. Earl J. Lennard Scholarship application process. There were three recipients, including Christian Beiter Jr. from Bloomingdale High School, Ty Mariano Andrews from East Bay High School and Sydney ‘Jet’ Prete from Lennard High School. The club also recognized the Larry Brooks Scholarship recipient, Jaydin Douglas from East Bay High School, and the Impact Taekwondo Scholarship recipient, Kieran Boodram from Riverview High School.

For more information, please visit www.gfwcruskinwomansclub.org, www.apollobeachwomansclub.com and www.riverviewwomansclub.org.