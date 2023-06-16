Bolts To Hold Brew Fest At AMALIE Arena

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be hosting the sixth annual Bolts Brew Fest at AMALIE Arena on Friday, August 11 beginning at 8 p.m. The event will offer craft beers from a variety of different local craft breweries, oversized games, ThunderBug and more.

General admission tickets include entry at 8 p.m., ‘general admission plus’ tickets provide entry at 7 p.m., and VIP admission is at 6 p.m. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets early.

For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit https://boltsbrewfest.com/.

Free Beer Returns To Busch Gardens For Limited Time

Busch Gardens is giving another reason to celebrate summer with free beer. It’s Busch Gardens’ way of saying thank you and helping guests cool down and beat the heat while enjoying new thrills, new shows, special events and fan-favorite animal experiences all summer long.

From now until Thursday, July 20, guests 21 and older can enjoy a free pour at Twisted Tails Pretzels, located in the Pantopia area of the park, from 10:30 a.m. to one hour before park closure. For more information, visit www.buschgardenstampa.com.

Summer Dance Camps

Dance Quest International is hosting a series of summer dance camps perfect for tiny dancers of all ages.

Join in with The Miracle That Is in You Dance Camp as campers dance the summer away learning fun dances inspired by favorite Encanto characters. Come experience a fusion of dance styles from creative movement, ballet, hip hop, to a splash of jazz! This camp will focus on beginner-friendly dances and lots of fun. For ages 3-9, it runs from Monday to Thursday, June 19-22, with the times being 9 a.m.-12 Noon, 1-4 p.m. or 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Next up, the SS DanceQuest is making its way to Tampa Bay in the Pirates & Fairies Dance Camp. Climb aboard and decide be ye pirate or fairy? Will you spread your wings and sprinkle a little pixie dust or is it the plank for ye? Join in as it adventures past the second star to the right on a journey through music, movement and fun crafts. For ages 3-9, this camp runs from Monday to Thursday, June 26-29, with the times being 9 a.m.-12 Noon, 1-4 p.m. or 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

And lastly, Aerial Silks Camp will teach the basics of aerial acrobatics using silks. Your dancer will soar to new heights at this exciting camp, which is only for beginner/intermediate students ages 7-12. It will run from Wednesday to Friday, June 21-23, 1-4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.dancequestintl.com.

Summer Camps For Children And Young Adults With Special Needs

Johnson’s All Care, located at 1005 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon, will be hosting a summer camp for children ages 5-13 years with special needs. Camp will run from Monday, June 5 through Tuesday, August 4 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

There will be indoor and outdoor activities, including bowling, movies, music and crafts. The cost is $350 per week and includes outings and lunch. For additional information, contact Freda Johnson at jacchildcarecenter@gmail.com or call 813-360-6340.

Teens and young adults ages 16-22 years of age with special needs can attend summer camp at K2 Escape Academy, located 516 Corner Dr. in Brandon. Camp will run from June 5 through August 4 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; extended hours can be discussed. Activities will include themed celebrations, team sports, bowling and movies.

For more information, contact Jasmine White at jwhite.k2escapeinc@gmail.com or register online at www.k2escape.org.

Sassy Cat Club Cafe Summer Events

The Sassy Cat Club Cafe will be hosting a variety of events this summer at its Brandon location at 735 W. Lumsden Rd. There will be reading hour with Molly, family movie nights, yoga with cats and a Dungeons & Dragons campaign.

Information about it and all of the events can be found on its website at https://sassycatclubcafe.com/ or by calling 813-409-3670. Reservations are required as spaces are limited.