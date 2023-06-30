Keel Farms is celebrating Keel & Curley Winery’s 20th anniversary with the ‘Cheers to 20 Years’ Sweepstakes from now through Saturday, August 5.

The statewide sweepstakes consists of simply entering to win on the Keel Farms website, along with runner-up prizes found on Keel & Curley Winery bottles’ peel-away stickers.

One winner selected at random will win an all-inclusive winemaking trip for two to Napa Valley on a date of their choosing. One runner-up winner will win a VIP experience at Keel Farms for two on a mutually agreed upon date, which includes a winery tour, tasting and dinner for the winner and one guest of their choosing.

Additional prizes found on bottles in stores include either a $5 coupon for a wine bottle online at www.keelfarms.com or a free drink in the Keel Farms Tasting Room.

Keel & Curley Winery at Keel Farms is a winery dedicated to handcrafting high-quality, locally grown fruit wines. Founded in 1984, the family-owned and operated Keel & Curley Winery is located 17 miles east of Tampa in Plant City at 5202 Thonotosassa Rd.

Started with just 10 gallons of blueberry wine in 2003, Keel & Curley Winery now produces over 500,000 bottles of wine annually and offers visitors lunch and dinner daily, as well as tastings, tours, events and more. The winery also produces Keel Farms Agrarian Ciders, a line of delicious hard ciders made using Florida fruits. Keel & Curley products are available online, at Keel Farms and in select grocery stores statewide.

“Our winery has grown tremendously over the past 20 years, and that’s because of support from our loyal customers,” said Keel Farms President Clay Keel. “This sweepstakes is our way of saying thank you. We have many exciting developments in the works, so we look forward to more milestones and fun giveaways in the future.”

There is no purchase required to participate in the sweepstakes. Participants can enter by filling out a form at https://www.keelfarms.com/cheers-to-20-years-sweepstakes.

The Cheers to 20 Years Sweepstakes will conclude with a celebratory Keel & Curley Winery birthday party on August 5 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Keel Farms. Parking and admission are free, and all are welcome.