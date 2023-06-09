“Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world,” – Nelson Mandela.

Congratulations are in order for this year’s valedictorians and salutatorians from our local area high schools. These students have put in the hard work, proven their dedication and shown the drive to be the best of the best of their high school graduating classes.

It’s great to see that our local students are still going strong and achieving academic excellence.

We wish these students the absolute best of luck in their college careers and in their future, and we know that they will never forget these graduation traditions.

Please join us in congratulating all of the Hillsborough County seniors and those who are the top of their class! Well done!

Previous articleRuskin Senior Center Celebrates National Accreditation
Taylor Wells
Taylor Wells is a relatively recently hired news reporter for the Osprey Observer, having been with the paper only since October 8, 2018. Aside from writing articles, he helps edit and upload them to the Osprey Observer site, and is always available to help other staff members in his spare time. He graduated from Saint Leo University with a bachelor’s degree in professional writing and lives in Valrico.