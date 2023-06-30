Brian Dunkley of Riverview is the owner of Dunkley Auto Detailing. You could say auto detailing is in Dunkley’s blood.

“When I was a little kid, I would walk around our neighborhood with my Radio Flyer wagon and a bucket and wash neighbors’ cars,” Dunkley said. “As I got a little older and was able to drive, I started detailing my own car and my family’s cars.”

Dunkley Auto Detailing is proud to provide the highest-quality auto detailing in Tampa Bay with the convenience of coming to you at your home or work. Your time is valuable, and driving to a facility and waiting for paint cleaner to dry is boring.

“We come to you so you can skip all of that hassle,” Dunkley said. “We service the Brandon community as well as Hillsborough County.”

Dunkley’s clients love the simplicity of his mobile service.

“No more driving to a detail shop and waiting for hours for your vehicle to be serviced or having to arrange a buddy to pick you up and drop you off,” Dunkley said. “We’ll help you select the auto detail package that is right for you.”

If you ask Dunkley what makes his business different from other mobile auto detailing businesses in the area, he will tell you it’s the quality.

“There are a lot of great detailing businesses in the area, but what makes us different is our quality of work,” Dunkley said. “The look on my customers’ faces when they see their car after it’s been detailed is the best part of my job.”

Dunkley Auto Detailing offers three different auto detailing packages, so there is a package that will fit your budget.

Dunkley is also believes in keeping thing local.

“As a local small business, keeping things local is extremely important to me,” Dunkley said. “I buy all of my detailing supplies from local business. We need to support each other so we can help our businesses can grow and grow our community.”

If you’d like to learn more about Dunkley Auto Detailing and the services he offers, you can visit his website at https://dunkleydetailing.com/ or call 304-719-3464.