The Bealls at Bloomingdale Square celebrated its grand reopening as the flagship Bealls Florida store at 925 E. Bloomingdale Ave. with a weekend celebration. Company President and Tampa native Tianne Doyle and company CEO and fourth-generation namesake Matt Beall joined the local store team to ring bells and cut the ribbon just before the doors opened to more than 250 shoppers. The first 100 shoppers each morning of the grand opening weekend received free gift cards to the store.

Bealls Inc. announced in March that it was rebranding its 68 Bealls stores to Bealls Florida to align with the chain’s unique Florida “Live Life Local” motto. The company’s 570 Burkes Outlet and Bealls Outlet stores in 23 states are being renamed bealls (stylized with a lowercase b). In total, 250 Florida stores will be rebranded before the end of 2023.

Store manager Shayla Gainer, who is excited to be opening the new concept to the community, said, “The store is so customer-friendly and efficient because everything is at the customer lever and better for our guests. The store is bright and seems so much bigger with the new renovations.”

Customers will recognize longtime team member and key holder Rosalina Coughlin, who can be found throughout the store and has worked for the company for 24 years.

“The customers are loving the luxury of the new store,” she said.

Beall was on hand for the ribbon cutting and said, “This is an incredible community and has supported our business for 37 years, and this store is our biggest real estate transformation in the company,” said Beall.

The reinvented Brandon Bealls Florida store features expanded home and beauty assortments, enhanced apparel offerings for the whole family, a completely new store design and self-check-out. The Brandon location opened in 1986.

“We have incredibly loyal customers here in Brandon who will be blown away when they see the new look and our expanded offerings,” said group manager Amanda Sharrer. “We wanted to continue delivering the best year-round life-in-the-sun assortment while adding a bit more of a mass-merchant feel where our guests can also get great beauty products, kitchen gadgets, bedding, bath and home decor and updated looks for young moms and kids.”

Sharrer added that the shopping environment is brighter and easier to navigate with curated collections.

Bealls Inc. has been growing rapidly at a time when many retailers have struggled. In 2022, the company opened 81 stores, and it is now represented in 23 states with bealls, Bealls Florida, Home Centric and Rugged Earth Outfitters stores.

Headquartered in Bradenton since 1915, Bealls Inc. is a privately held company that has been owned and operated by the founding family for over 100 years. The company operates more than 600 retail stores in 23 states under the names bealls, Bealls Florida, Home Centric and Rugged Earth Outfitters and is online at www.beallsflorida.com. To learn more about Bealls Inc., please visit www.beallsinc.com.