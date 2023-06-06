Newsome High School graduate Kylie Moulin played her final match for James Madison University in April, finishing her collegiate career with both athletic and academic accomplishments.

The Lithia resident began playing tennis with the Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center, now known as High 5 Inc., under coach Alex Golub when she was 9 years old.

“They really pushed me and got me completely prepared, both mentally and physically, [and] in all aspects for college. I owe them the biggest thanks because I know that, without them, I wouldn’t have ended up where I ended up,” said Moulin.

Following her graduation from Newsome in 2017, she began playing at the University of Alabama. Moulin defeated back-to-back conference opponents her freshman year and had a promising sophomore season until a hip injury forced her to redshirt in the 2018-19 season.

Moulin transferred to James Madison University in 2019, just for that season to be cut short in the spring of 2020 due to the coronavirus.

While redshirting and missing part of the 2020 season were negatives for many athletes, Moulin was grateful to play the additional two years because it meant getting to play with her younger sister, Hope.

“We grew up playing tennis together. … Two very bad things ended up being two very good things because I got that extra time with my sister,” said Moulin.

She was named the university’s Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year in the 2021-22 season as a redshirt junior. Throughout college, Moulin managed to balance a 4.0 GPA and a demanding tennis schedule, earning her several academic recognitions.

“My mindset towards academics and tennis [is] I give 110 percent effort in both, which really helps me be able to balance those things. I think I do a really good job trying to prioritize the things that are most important when they’re needed,” said Moulin. “I don’t let myself fall behind.”

Moulin is now pursuing her master’s degree at James Madison in exercise physiology after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. In her final season this year, Moulin made the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Women’s Tennis Team alongside her sister. She was named to the Singles Sun Belt All-Conference Team after being selected by 14 head coaches across the conference. It is her second time being named to an all-conference team. She won 128 total matches in her career with James Madison and went 20-10 in singles matches in her final season.

“Honestly, there is nothing like it. I mean, obviously having come this far, I thoroughly enjoy tennis and loved playing tournaments when I was younger,” said Moulin. “But at the college level, it means so much more.”