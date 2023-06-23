The GFWC Brandon Service League presented its annual high school scholarships at a luncheon on June 3. This is an exciting time for league members as they celebrate a successful year and distribute some of the funds they worked hard to raise during the year.

The GFWC Brandon Service League gave two scholarships this year to two deserving seniors from Riverview High School. The $1,000 scholarships are used to help offset the cost of attending college.

The first, the Reynolds and Claire Bryan Scholarship, was given to Annmarie Arevalo, who has a grade point average of 3.8 and a weighted score of 6.28. Arevalo has been accepted into Florida State University. She plans to pursue a nursing degree and specialize in pediatric nursing.

Arevalo took honors and AP classes. She graduated with an AP Capstone Diploma. Several of Arevalo’s teachers spoke highly of her and her work ethic. Dawn Rohm, AP Capstone Seminar and Research and AP World History teacher and the National Honor Society and College Club advisor, said, “As a member of the National Honor Society, she has given time to Feeding Tampa Bay, Metropolitan Ministries and the American Cancer Society.”

The second scholarship, the GFWC Brandon Scholarship, was awarded to Sarah Newcomb, who has a grade point average of 4.0 with a weighted score of 7.72. Newcomb has been accepted into the University of Florida Freshman Honors Program and has been selected to participate in the UF University Research Scholars Program. She plans to pursue work in the medical field.

Andrea Hendrickson, head of the English department at Riverview High School, said, “Newcomb challenged herself with a fully academic rigorous course load, including multiple AP classes, multiple honors classes and dual enrollment. She participated in varsity swim, Science Honor Society, secretary of the Environmental Club and a member of both the National Honor Society and Tri-M Honor Society.”

The GFWC Brandon Service League was established in May 1960. Its mission is to enhance the lives of others in the Greater Brandon area. Its members meet on the second Thursday of the month (September to May) at the New Hope United Methodist Church Social Hall, located at 120 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon.

For more information, please visit http://gfwcbrandonserviceleague.org.