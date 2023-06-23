LowCarbon, a global eco-friendly company specializing in clean energy solutions, in partnership with Ocean Green Hydrogen, a Tampa-based company, recently celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for its new clean hydrogen plant in Mulberry. This event marked a significant milestone, as it is the first plant of its kind in the region, bringing cutting-edge clean hydrogen technology to the state. The plant will be located on 10 acres at 5000 Old State U.S. Hwy. 37 in Mulberry.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by esteemed guests, state and local government officials, industry leaders and representatives from LowCarbon and Ocean Green Hydrogen.

“I am thrilled to witness the groundbreaking ceremony of the Mulberry Clean Hydrogen plant in our own backyard,” said Commissioner Ken Hagan. “This project not only contributes to our environmental well-being but will also generate economic opportunities for our region. I commend LowCarbon and its partners for their dedication to innovation and sustainability, and I look forward to the positive impact this plant will have for our region and the state of Florida.”

On April 26, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in Seoul, South Korea. The MOU highlights the joint efforts to construct the Florida clean hydrogen hub, a project valued at over $1 billion. The project aims to produce economical, clean hydrogen and serve as a strategic area in Central Florida for clean energy advancements.

DeSantis expressed great enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “LowCarbon’s carbon capture technology is really positive, and we will work together to build a clean hydrogen hub in a strategic area in Central Florida.”

LowCarbon is committed to utilizing advanced technologies and sustainable practices to reduce carbon emissions and foster environmental well-being. Through the collaboration with Ocean Green Hydrogen and Space Florida, the aerospace economic development agency of the state, the clean hydrogen plant in Mulberry will serve as a crucial step in achieving these goals.

The company is expected to invest more than $100 million to develop the facility and provide 150 jobs on-site with an average annual salary of over $60,000.

“We are excited to break ground on this landmark clean hydrogen plant in Mulberry,” said Henry Jeong, president of LowCarbon America. “This project represents a significant investment into sustainability and energy independence in the state of Florida.”

LowCarbon’s groundbreaking ceremony in Mulberry signifies the company’s dedication to innovation and sustainability. The plant will pave the way to further advancements in Florida’s clean energy technologies, contributing to the state’s commitment to a greener future.