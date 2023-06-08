Hillsborough County Aging Services recently honored two volunteers for their dedication and contribution of numerous hours to assist staff and clients at the county’s senior centers.

With a theme of Aging Unbound, the event was held during Older Americans Month and celebrated senior volunteers who have made significant contributions to Hillsborough County Aging Services and their communities.

Hillsborough County Aging Services presented Wanda Poindexter and Martha Whyte with the 2023 Hillsborough County Elderly Affairs Day Volunteer Award on May 18 at the Oaks at Riverview Senior Center in Tampa.

Poindexter is a local-area resident who has been a dedicated volunteer at the Gardenville Dining and Activity Center in Gibsonton for more than five years. She has donated more than 430 hours of service to assist Hillsborough County seniors. At the Gardenville Senior Center, Poindexter provides food service assistance, participates in active aging games and is first in line to volunteer at all countywide events for seniors. Her peers have nicknamed her ‘The Cyclone’ for her speedy and flawless work.

In addition, Poindexter volunteers untiringly with community programs, such as Portamento of Hope Inc. in Brandon. She serves as a soup kitchen volunteer and a lead in donating food to the homeless and families in need throughout Hillsborough County.

“I am what you call a giver, not a taker, and this shows that there are a lot of givers here,” said Poindexter when speaking about the awards event. “Whatever there is a need for that I can do, I am there to help.”

Hillsborough County Aging Services offers a number of programs and services that benefit seniors and caregivers in Hillsborough County. It has seven senior centers throughout the county where older adults are provided activities and meals. The senior centers serve as focal points for seniors to gather, learn and enjoy free activities designed for today’s active seniors.

Hillsborough County Adult Day Services offers comprehensive health, social, supportive and therapeutic services for functionally impaired seniors in a community-based setting. Each center also offers nurses who provide health monitoring and counseling, therapeutic activities, meals and snacks, nutrition counseling, social work counseling and assistance with medication administration.

Senior In-Home Services provides services in the home for adults over 60 years old who are functionally impaired and need assistance with everyday activities.

To learn more or to sign up for Aging Services programs, visit www.hcflgov.net/aging, call 813-272-5250 or email agingservicescustomercare@hcflgov.net.