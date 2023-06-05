Hillsborough County weekly residential curbside collection service includes two trash pickups, one recycling collection, and one yard waste collection.

For trash and recycling:

1. Fill the GRAY cart with trash and the BLUE cart with recyclables.

2. Everything must fit inside the carts in order to be collected.

3. Tilt the carts and roll them to the curb by 6 a.m. on collection days.

4. Follow the 3-foot rule: Keep the carts at least 3 feet away from other carts, mailboxes, cars, trees, shrubs, fire hydrants and utility poles.

5. Look for the arrows on each cart lid. Place carts curbside with the arrows pointing toward the street.

Trash: This includes household garbage, food waste, soiled paper, diapers and nonrecyclable packaging. Bag all trash before placing it in the GRAY cart.

Recycling: This includes clean, dry and empty accepted program items, such as plastic food and beverage containers, aluminum beverage cans, metal food containers, food and beverage cartons, office paper, magazines, newspapers and flattened cardboard. All recyclables should be placed in the BLUE cart loosely — not bagged.

Find collection days by using the Solid Waste Information Viewer. Contact Hillsborough County Solid Waste to report missed collections, arrange for a bulk pickup, report damaged or missing carts and arrange for any other collection service needs.

For yard waste:

Yard waste is collected manually at curbside. Follow these guidelines:

• Use your own cans, boxes, bags, or other containers for grass clippings, leaves, shrubbery trimmings and other yard waste. Help keep the county’s mulch product clean by not using plastic bags for tree limbs.

• Tree limbs and other large trimmings can also be bundled and stacked.

• Individual pieces must not be more than 4 feet in length or 6 inches in diameter.

• Each container, bundle, bag or individual item must not exceed 50 pounds.

• You may set out up to 12 30-gallon containers of yard waste or 2 cubic yards of stacked materials each week.

For bulky trash:

Furniture, appliances, mattresses, air conditioners, water heaters and other large items cannot be picked up by automated trucks. Take these items to a Community Collection Center for disposal at no charge (subject to annual volume limits). Or, contact Hillsborough County Solid Waste to arrange a bulk pickup for a fee.

Visit www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/property-owners-and-renters/trash-and-recycling for more information.