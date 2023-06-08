Meals On Wheels of Tampa expanded its service area to include Riverview and Gibsonton in June of 2021. It started with three routes and 31 recipients. Currently, it has eight routes and serves an average of 80-100 recipients. Meals on Wheels of Tampa would like to continue its expansion in Southeastern Hillsborough County, but in order to do this, it needs additional volunteers.

Meals On Wheels of Tampa has 100 active individual volunteers and two Adopt-A-Route partners. Volunteer drivers must be 18 years old; have an automobile, a valid driver’s license and proof of auto insurance; and agree to a simple background screening. Volunteers must attend an orientation before they start delivering. Volunteers drive on their own schedule. Many volunteers drive as often as one time per week, while others may drive once a month.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, please contact Yvette Rouse at 813-238-8410 or visit www.mowtampa.org. There you will find the volunteer sign up and orientation schedule.

The current pickup location for the Riverview/Gibsonton area is First Baptist of Riverview, located at 8626 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview. The pickup time is 11:30 a.m. It takes 60-90 minutes to complete a route. Volunteers make a difference in the lives of people who need the assistance Meals On Wheels of Tampa provides.

Cindy Vann, senior director of mission engagement, said, “Meals On Wheels of Tampa has served 263 neighbors in the area. For individuals on the program, the meals provide consistent nourishment delivered to their doorsteps by caring community volunteers, allowing them to live with independence, dignity and safety. Many more neighbors need our assistance. To be able to serve them, we need new volunteers.”

In addition to volunteer drivers and delivery volunteers, Meals On Wheels of Tampa has the High School Leadership Board.

According to Kristin Maximo, senior director of operations, “The High School Leadership Board is a group of local junior and senior high school students who come together for a one-year term to complete a project of their choosing to positively impact the lives of our recipients.”

Maximo explained, “They meet during the school year to accomplish the project. The board will meet for the first time in early June to establish responsibilities and begin the brainstorming to select a project. The selection will take place in September, when they begin the work of dividing the tasks up. Project will be completed in spring of 2024.”

For more information, please visit www.mowtampa.org.