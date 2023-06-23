This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world today returns to Tampa this summer for two adrenaline-charged events at AMALIE Arena on Saturday, August 19 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., unleashing the all-new 2023-debut truck ThunderROARus™, which is appearing for the first time in Tampa! At Monster Jam®, world champion athletes and their monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but also the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world. Monster Jam. As Big As It Gets!™

The excitement begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience on August 19. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities. New-for-2023 activities include the Sand Box play area, UNOH tire demonstration, coloring and temporary tattoo station and the chance to take a photo with the series trophy. This fun-filled experience is the only place that allows people to get up-close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition. Pit Passes are available for purchase for $20 each.

Florida motorsports fans will be on the edge of their seats as world-class drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the event championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in freestyle, skills and racing competitions. The Tampa events feature eight skilled athletes battling for the event championship and tearing up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill while putting on a spectacle, constantly innovating and always entertaining.

TRUCK LINEUP: Grave Digger®, driven by Weston Anderson; Monster Mutt® Dalmatian, driven by Jamie Sullivan; El Toro Loco®, driven by Elvis Lainez; ThunderROARus, driven by Tony Ochs; Megalodon®, driven by Mikayla Tulachka; Just Ger R Done, driven by Brandon Tulachka; Wildside, driven by Zack Garner; and Over Bored, driven by Jamey Garner.

For specific Tampa local event info, visit www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/tampa-fl/aug-19-2023-aug-19-2023.

