The Plant City Arts Council has awarded its annual high school scholarships. High School seniors who have high achievements in academics, community service and more are eligible for consideration. This year, three seniors from Plant City High School were selected. Each scholarship recipient was given a $1,000 scholarship to help with fees and costs in college.

The first scholarship was given to Katie Hamilton, who graduated fifth in her class with a weighted GPA of 8.1. Hamilton will attend the University of Florida and pursue a degree in advertising with a focus on sports marketing. Hamilton was president of both Girls Interact and National Honor Society. She also lettered all four years on the varsity swim team. Her main event was the 100-yard breaststroke.

The second scholarship recipient was Barie Fry, who was born and raised in Plant City. She grew up singing, acting and working on film sets. She will attend New York University and major in film and television.

Fry said, “If you had told me four years ago that in just three short months, I would be moving to New York City to attend NYU, I would have actually laughed in your face.”

Moving to New York City has been her dream. During high school, Fry ran her own business and volunteered with several nonprofits.

The third scholarship was awarded to Missy Shelton, who graduated 18th in her class with a 6.7 GPA. She also earned her A.A. degree from Hillsborough Community College. Shelton will attend Southeastern University and pursue a bachelor’s degree in music education. Shelton, throughout her life, has participated in various music opportunities. In high school, she was in the chorus, where she served as a section leader and student conductor, and she participated in show choir. She received a Superior rating for her solo vocal performance in 2022 and played the saxophone in the jazz band.

The mission of the Arts Council of Plant City is to bring arts to the Plant City community, to promote education in the arts and develop artists and art programs. The Arts Council of Plant City is committed to education and development of enthusiasm for the arts by the next generation.

For more information, please visit www.plantcityarts.org.