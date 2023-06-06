Tampa Theatre is proud to present its popular Summer Classics Movie Series this summer. This is the 32nd year that Tampa Theatre has offered this series.

According to Jill Witecki with Tampa Theatre, “This year, the series celebrates a century of extraordinary filmmaking. The oldest offering, a collection of silent comedy shorts from 1919-1927, takes Tampa Theatre back to its roots of presenting silent films with live musical accompaniment on its original Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ.”

All of the shows are held on Sundays and are presented at 3 p.m.

The lineup starts with Mrs. Doubtfire on June 4. Next, you can see the thriller Veritgo on June 11.

Then, on June 18, come see the silent film The Flying Ace from 1926. This will be a free screening in celebration of Juneteenth. The film features an all-black cast and tells the story of the dastardly pilot Finley Tucker and the object of his affection, Ruth Sawtelle, who is said to be loosely based on aviator Bessie Coleman. At the time of its release, The Flying Ace was advertised as “the greatest airplane thriller ever filmed.” In 2021, it was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”

Tampa Theatre will show Fantasia on June 25. Witecki said, “For the first time in Tampa Theatre history, the ‘Disney Vault’ has been opened to us, allowing us to screen a film that has been on our cinematic bucket list for a long time.”

Then, on July 2, come see Enter the Dragon. Next, you can see the musical Mamma Mia! on July 9. Witecki explained, “Mamma Mia! is a special selection by Tampa Theatre donor Jim Porter, who bid on and won the opportunity to ‘Pick A Classic’ during our WineFest fundraiser auction in March.”

The Breakfast Club will be shown on July 16. Then, you can experience 2001: A Space Odyssey on July 23. On July 30, go see The Lion King. Planet of the Apes will be shown on August 6. The drama Titantic will take the big screen on August 13, followed by Casablanca on August 20. The series will end with a showing of the silent film The Silent Clowns on August 27.

Both silent films will be accompanied by Steven Ball on the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ.

Tickets for The Silent Clowns are $14.50, or $11.50 for members. The other tickets are $10, or $7 for members. Please visit https://tampatheatre.org/.